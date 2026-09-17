Arbitrage funds yet to warm up to Sebi's 1% leeway for CAS exposure

Arbitrage funds are required to simultaneously take offsetting positions in the cash and futures markets to maintain the mandated net-zero equity exposure. Participation in the CAS, however, can leave a fund with an unhedged position if the cash-market order is not fully executed.
“If the cash-market trade does not fully go through in the CAS owing to lower liquidity or price fluctuations, the scheme would end with an open position as the trade in the futures market would have gone through,” said an arbitrage fund manager, who asked not to be identified.
Emails sent to Sebi and Amfi in this connection remained unanswered until press time.