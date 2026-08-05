Are auto, bank, realty stocks worth your money post RBI policy? Tech view

Jatin Gedia notes that the Bank Nifty has been consolidating between 58,500 and 56,500 for the past six weeks.He adds that the Bollinger Bands are contracting suggesting range-bound price action between 57,100 (20-day moving average) and 58,500 which is the previous swing high.Gedia believes that the overall trend remains positive and the current consolidation phase is a brief pause in the up move.As a trading strategy the analyst reckons that traders can look to buy on dips near the support zone of 57,100-57,000 for an up move towards the upper end (58,500) of the range. He cautions that the bullish structure shall deteriorate in case the index falls below 56,500.Current Level: 29,340

"The Nifty Auto witnessed a steady up move after breakout from the 27,500-27,700 resistance zones," highlights Gedia.Presently, the index surpassed the Jan 2026 High of 29,180 indicating further upside and continuation of the positive momentum towards 30,400 which is the monthly upper Bollinger Band, believes the analyst. Adding that, the support base has shifted higher to 28,500-28,300 zone.Current Level: 907The Nifty Realty index has been consolidating after rallying more than 25 per cent from mid-June to mid-July. This consolidation shall form a base for the next leg of the up move, says the tech analyst.Gedia believes that the 40-day average at 880 is a strong support; but cautions that a breach below it could weaken the bullish structure. On the upside, he expects the index to move toward 1,010-1,030 from a short-term perspective.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.