Are large-cap stocks reclaiming their strategic leadership? Analysts' view

After leading the market rally for much of calendar year 2026, mid- and small-cap stocks are beginning to lose momentum, with large-cap equities emerging as the more resilient segment amid rising market uncertainties, suggests a November 2 note from Bajaj Broking.

ALSO READ: The tide is turning: Smallcap AI winners are now facing a valuation test With fundamentals remaining relatively resilient, valuations becoming more attractive and liquidity advantages intact, large-cap stocks, the broking house believes, appear better positioned to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns over the next six to 18 months.

Strong domestic institutional flows, argues Payal V. Pandya, Vice President, Prive-Research at Bajaj Broking in the note, along with abundant liquidity and sustained risk appetite had supported mid- and small-cap stocks through much of the year. However, the trend began to change during the festive season around September 11, when benchmark large-cap stocks significantly outperformed their mid- and small-cap peers.

Between September 11 and November 2, 2026, the Nifty 50 declined just 0.5 per cent, compared with losses of 7 per cent in the Nifty Midcap 100 and 6.6 per cent in the Nifty Smallcap 100. The divergence, Pandya said, points to an emerging preference for quality, liquidity and greater earnings visibility as investors turn more cautious. “While mid- and small-cap stocks have driven market performance through much of the current cycle, the recent divergence suggests that investors are placing a greater premium on valuation discipline, earnings visibility and downside protection,” the note said. ALSO READ: Gold ETF inflows slow to ₹3,300 crore in October as AMCs suspend FoFs Adding: “The question is no longer whether large-caps can outperform in every market phase, but whether the balance of risk and reward is shifting in their favour.”

The shift comes at a time when several uncertainties continue to cloud the market outlook. These include the implications of the upcoming US mid-term elections, the trajectory of corporate earnings, geopolitical tensions and the broader outlook for global economic growth, the note said. Against this backdrop, Pandya believes, large-cap stocks could offer investors greater resilience over the next few quarters. While they may not deliver the sharpest gains during periods of abundant liquidity and aggressive risk-taking, their scale, stronger balance sheets and relatively predictable earnings make them attractive when market volatility rises, the note said. That apart, valuations, Bajaj Broking believes, also appear increasingly reasonable relative to historical levels, strengthening the investment case for the segment.

FII selling Foreign institutional investor (FII) selling has been a significant overhang for Indian equities during the recent market cycle. However, the pressure has also weighed on several large-cap index heavyweights, including companies that have continued to report healthy operating performance. ALSO READ: Nifty Smallcap looks stronger vs Midcap index, can hit new high: Analysts This could create an opportunity if global risk appetite improves, geopolitical uncertainties ease or India attracts incremental foreign allocations, Pandya said. Large-cap stocks, particularly Nifty 50 constituents, leading private-sector banks and major financial services companies, are likely to be among the first beneficiaries of a revival in foreign flows, according to the note. Their deeper liquidity, larger market capitalisation and ability to accommodate sizeable institutional investments give them an advantage over mid- and small-cap stocks.