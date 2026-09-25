Artemis Medicare surges 14% on huge volume; zooms 87% from April low

Artemis Medicare Services share price movement

Artemis Medicare Services share price hit an all-time high of ₹378.40, surging 14 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume in an otherwise weak market on a healthy business outlook.

The hospital company's share price surpassed its previous high of ₹361.50 touched on September 10, 2026. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, it rallied 40 per cent, compared to a 12 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It bounced back 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹202.85 touched on April 13, 2026.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates At 11:38 AM, Artemis Medicare Services quoted 10 per cent higher at ₹365.55, compared to a 0.17 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 12.75 million equity shares representing 8 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

About Artemis Medicare Services Artemis Medicare Services operates 800+ beds predominantly in the Delhi NCR region, including a 700+ bed quaternary care, super speciality hospital accredited by JCI (Joint Commission International) and NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers). Additionally, the company runs a JV with Philips under the Artemis Cardiac Care brand. Artemis also has overseas presence in Mauritius through an operations and management arrangement. The company’s flagship Gurugram hospital continued to perform well, supported by improved occupancy, higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), and sustained demand across specialised clinical services. An important milestone for the company has been the commencement of operations at its Raipur hospital in July 2026. This marks a significant step in expanding Artemis' presence into high-growth markets and extending access to world-class healthcare beyond the company’s flagship centre. The management believes this facility will strengthen the company’s regional presence and support its long-term growth strategy.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The management said in the Q1 earnings conference call that the company’s international patient business also continued to perform well during the quarter despite the West Asian war. The company continues to witness demand from Middle East, Africa, CIS, and other international markets supported by strong clinical outcomes and patient experience. InCred Equities view on Artemis Medicare Services InCred Equities initiated coverage on Artemis Medicare Services with a 'Buy' recommendation and a target price of ₹437 per share. Analysts at the brokerage firm valued the company on an enterprise value (EV)/earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) multiple of 23x on FY28E.