Artha Bharat unveils GIFT City's first physical gold investment fund

Artha Bharat Investment Managers IFSC, a $750 million fund management entity, on Friday announced the first physical commodity fund Artha Bharat FinMet Physical Gold Fund in GIFT City, India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The scheme is in partnership with Singapore-based precious metals specialist FinMet, which serves as the investment advisor for the open-ended passive fund.

The fund will track international spot gold prices and allocate at least 95 per cent of its assets to London Bullion Association (LBMA) standard gold bars traded on the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) in the GIFT-IFSC.

The scheme offers weekly subscriptions and redemptions with a total expense ratio of 0.65 per cent per annum. The physical gold will be stored in India International Depository IFSC (IIDI) insured vaults.