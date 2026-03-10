Arvind SmartSpaces jumps 9% as Pirojsha Godrej buys stake via bulk deal

Pirojsha Adi Godrej bought 8,17,530 shares in the real estate developer for ₹498 per share, while HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 sold the same amount of shares for the similar price.

HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 held an 8.79 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces as of December 2025. Public shareholding in Arvind SmarSpaces, as of December 2025, was 50.18 per cent, according to BSE shareholding data.

Among public shareholders, mutual funds held a 5 per cent stake in Arvind SmartSpaces; Alternate Investment Funds held a 10.81 per cent stake, and foreign investors held a 0.83 per cent stake.

In a report dated February 12, 2026, Axis Securities noted that Arvind’s outlook remains strong, supported by ₹331 crore pre-sales in a no-launch quarter and a sustained run rate of ₹200 crore per quarter. With ₹1,500 crore of launches planned and a minimum 40 per cent sales at launch, FY26 pre-sales guidance of ₹1,700 crore appears achievable. The company reiterates 25–30 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), backed by launch pipeline and ₹4,000–5,000 crore annual BD additions. Healthy collections, low net debt of ₹79 crore and 0.13 net D/E support disciplined growth momentum. The brokerage maintained ‘Buy’ with a target of ₹750 per share.