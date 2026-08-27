Ashika bullish on defence pack on global rearmament wave; favours BEL, HAL

Defence stocks to buy: The defence sector has been in a multi-year bull run following India's Aatmanirbhar push, with higher budget allocation, indigenisation policies, increased R&D spending and export push.

The Nifty India Defence index is up 27 per cent on a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis. It remains higher by 30 per cent in a year.

Analysts at Ashika Institutional Equities (AIE) believe global rearmament is expected to sustain this momentum by creating a decade of secular boom, prompting it to initiate coverage on the defence pack.

Global military spending reached a record $2.9 trillion in 2025, marking the 11th consecutive year of growth and representing 2.3 per cent of global GDP, according to SIPRI. Since 2015, the figure has grown 41 per cent in absolute terms, underpinned by long-term procurement programmes, military modernisation, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Furthermore, military expenditure has grown at a CAGR of ~5 per cent during CY20-CY25 and is expected to clock a CAGR of ~10 per cent between CY25-CY30, driven by rising geopolitical tensions, technological disruptions and national security priorities as countries shift from the post-Cold War "peace dividend" to a new era of “strategic imperatives”. "This synchronized and broad-based rise in defence budgets across major regions is expected to sustain demand for advanced platforms, precision munitions, electronics, and next-generation defence technologies over the coming decade," said the brokerage. This benefits India, which is undergoing a "once-in-a-generation transformation" from being one of the world's biggest defence importers to a global defence manufacturing hub.

India’s defence exports have scaled at a ~40 per cent CAGR over FY14–FY26 to reach ₹38,400 crore. While the government’s target is set at ~₹50,000 crore+ by FY29 (~9 per cent CAGR), AIE projects a steeper trajectory, expecting defence exports to cross the ₹75000 crore (CAGR of ~18 per cent) milestone by FY30. The international order pipeline remains robust. For instance, Akash missile exports to Armenia are at ₹6,000 crore, BrahMos systems to the Philippines at ₹3,200 crore, along with expanding pipelines across Vietnam and Indonesia. Defence themes and stocks to track AIE has identified five structurally attractive defence sub-segments: • Defence Electronics • Missiles & Precision-Guided Weapon Systems

• Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Drones and Autonomous Platforms • Space Defence and Space-Based Military Infrastructure • Electronic Warfare (EW), Cyber-Electromagnetic Operations and Signal Intelligence It expects these verticals to emerge as the principal drivers of long-term revenue growth, margin expansion, and value creation across India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Among specific stocks, it has initiated coverage on Bharat Electronics Bharat Earth Movers (BEML), Hindustan Aeronautics Solar Industries with 'BUY' ratings and on Astra Microwave, Data Patterns, Paras Defence, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock with 'HOLD'. Source: Ashika Institutional Equities Research Key risks that need to be monitored include procurement delays, tech obsolescence, execution challenges, and valuation risks.