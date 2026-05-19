Ashish Kacholia-backed Fineotex Chemical shares rally 13% on strong Q4

Shares of Fineotex Chemical , backed by ace investor Ashish Kacholia, surged 13 per cent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported a strong performance for the March 2026 quarter.

The smallcap stock opened gap-up, with a gain of 8.1 per cent at ₹33 and climbed to an intraday high of ₹34.50.

Today's move marked the second consecutive session of gains for Fineotex Chemical shares, with the stock rallying more than 30 per cent during the period.

According to NSE data, the stock has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past month. Fineotex Chemical shares have gained 42 per cent, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has declined 2.7 per cent during the same period. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has advanced 25 per cent, compared with a 9.4 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index

As of 2 PM, Fineotex Chemical shares were trading firmly in the green to quote 7.5 per cent northward at ₹32.78. A total of 185 million shares of the company changed hands around the same time, significantly higher than the previous session's total traded quantity of 99 million. Fineotex Chemical Q4 results For the January to March quarter of FY2026, Fineotex Chemical reported 118 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated PAT to ₹43.79 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹20.13 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue grew by 162 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹313.73 crore in the reporting quarter, as against ₹119.79 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Ebitda for Q4FY26 came in at ₹21.29 crore, up 105 per cent from 21.29 crore in Q4FY25. For the entire fiscal year 2026, the company reported 14 per cent increase in its profit to ₹125.01 crore, up from ₹109.21 crore reported in FY26. Its revenue surged by 45 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹772.23 crore from ₹533.33 crore in the preceding fiscal year. The company said that its recently acquired US oil & gas specialty chemicals business, CrudeChem Technology, is now operating at optimal efficiency levels, supported by strong demand and improved operational execution. ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea: Analysts cautiously optimistic after AGR relief, fund raise As part of its expansion strategy, the company has further strengthened its footprint through the addition of a new 15-acre facility in Midland, strategically located in the Permian Basin, one of the world’s most prominent energy hubs.