Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock Aeroflex zooms 15%; hits record high

Aeroflex Industries share price movement

Aeroflex Industries ' share price hit a record high of ₹599.70 as it soared 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. The rally followed the company's announcement regarding expansion plans, including further capacity enhancements.

The stock price of the iron & steel company surpassed its previous high of ₹583.70 touched on September 8, 2026. It has bounced back 280 per cent from its January 2026 low of ₹157.85.

At 11:35 AM, Aeroflex was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹590.75, compared to a 0.71 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes on the counter jumped over five-fold, with a combined 7.42 million shares representing 5.61 per cent of the company's total equity, having changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Aeroflex board to consider expansion plans Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Aeroflex informed that a meeting of the board of directors would be held on October 14, 2026, to consider and approve the company’s expansion plans, including further capacity enhancements. The board will also consider any other business with the Chair's permission. Ashish Kacholia holds over 2% stake in Aeroflex Investor Ashish Kacholia held a 2.27 per cent stake, or 3 million shares, in Aeroflex at the end of the June 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. Resident individuals hold a total 23.74 per cent stake in Aeroflex, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) held a 3.6 per cent stake in the company, the data shows.

Aeroflex – Outlook Aeroflex is engaged in manufacturing and supplying metallic flexible flow solutions made with stainless steel. The company reported a healthy April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) performance, with consolidated revenue from operations increasing 72.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹145.4 crore. EBITDA grew 116.4 per cent YoY to ₹33.5 crore, while the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin expanded 468 bps YoY to 23.0 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 162.2 per cent YoY to ₹18.8 crore. The liquid cooling solutions business continued its rapid scale-up, with skid assembly revenue rising to ₹32.4 crore, supported by the sale of 1,040 skids at an average realisation of ₹3.11 lakh per skid, compared with 571 skids and ₹18.9 crore revenue in Q4FY26.

Aeroflex continues to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities by expanding stainless-steel flexible hose capacity from 17.5 million metres to 20 million metres by Q3FY27, while increasing the contribution of high-margin value-added products. The company exports to 90+ countries and has 58 products under development (including 16 for liquid cooling). Management expects to achieve a 25 per cent EBITDA margin over the next few years, supported by increasing contribution from skid assemblies, bellows and value-added assemblies, while the flexible hose business alone has a revenue potential of ₹650–675 crore at peak utilisation and liquid cooling revenue potential of ₹300-350 crore (FY29), providing significant headroom for long-term growth, analysts at ICICI Securities said in Q1 result update.