Ashok Leyland share price

Ashok Leyland shares declined on the BSE on Friday, May 29, as analysts cautioned against near-term margin pressure for the commercial vehicle manufacturer. Stock of the Hinduja Group company slipped 3.5 per cent in the intraday trade, hitting a low of ₹157.75 per share.

At 12:16 PM, Ashok Leyland shares were at the day's low level as against a 0.22 per cent dip in the benchmark BSE Sensex index.

While acknowledging the company's strong March quarter (Q4) results for 2025-26 financial year (FY26), analysts warned against a potential decline in commercial vehicle demand in the near-term amid the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and fuel price hikes back home.

"Macroeconomic challenges like higher fuel prices, higher inflation and a potential increase in interest rates could slow down India's GDP growth. We believe medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) are highly sensitive to growth slowdown," said analysts at Nomura. With recent dealer surveys indicating signs of slowdown in enquiries, the brokerage maintained cautious view on the CV cycle and re-iterated 'Neutral' rating on Ashok Leyland. Ashok Leyland Q4 results Ashok Leyland's Q4FY26 revenue increased 18.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 22.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹14,160.5 crore, led by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in volume and 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y rise in average selling price (ASP).

Further, the company's Ebitda rose 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 34.6 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2,065.5 crore. Ebitda margin, however, contracted 46 basis points on year to 14.6 per cent, though it was up 128 bps Q-o-Q. Ashok Leyland's adjusted net profit increased 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y and 27.2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,404.7 crore. For the full year FY26, AL reported revenue, Ebitda, and PAT growth of 14 per cent, 16 per cent, and 19 per cent, respectively, to ₹44000 crore, ₹5,700 crore, ₹3,800 crore. Ashok Leyland management remains cautious on demand outlook According to the management, CV demand trends were strong in Q3 and Q4 of FY26, and remained stable in April 2026, with no significant slowdown in either M&HCV or light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments.

Fleet operators, it said, maintained their expansion and replacement plans despite near-term operating challenges. Yet, the management refrained from giving any volume growth guidance for FY27 amid geopolitical uncertainties and inflation-related fears. The company, which took price hikes of 1 per cent in January and 1.5 per cent in April, this year, expects fleet operators to pass on the hike. "Commodity inflation, particularly in steel, remains a significant challenge, and we expect pressure on margins from rising raw material costs in Q1FY27," the management said. Ashok Leyland shares outlook: Buy, sell, hold? Nomura | Maintained Neutral | Target price cut: ₹169 Nomura lowered its total MHCV (including exports) growth assumptions by around 7 per cent to 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent for FY27 and FY28, respectively, largely due to a slowdown in exports.

It also lowered Ebitda margin estimates to 13.3 per cent and 14 per cent (from 14 per cent and 14.5 per cent) for FY27 and FY28, respectively. Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Maintains Buy | Target price maintaied: ₹188 While the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty is likely to hurt CV demand and margins, the impact is likely to be transient, and both demand and margins should normalise from H2FY27 onward, MOFSL said. It expects AL's revenue, Ebitda, and PAT to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent, 12 per cent, and 15 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28.

"Over the years, AL has effectively reduced its business cyclicality by focusing on non-truck segments. Its continued emphasis on margin expansion and prudent capex control should help to improve returns in the long run," the brokerage said. ICICI Securities | Downgrades to Hold | Target price cut: ₹165 Ashok Leyland’s Q4FY26 operating performance slightly lagged, though it continues to report healthy profitability, led by higher net realisation and better cost efficiencies. Going ahead, logistical challenges may strain near-term export growth, but strong traction in defence and aftermarket spares could continue to support profitable growth. JM Financial | Maintain Buy | Target price cut: ₹191 JM Financial noted that AL’s export demand across GCC, Africa, and SAARC markets was stable in Q4FY26, though international logistics disruptions could weigh on near-term exports ahead.

Given this, it estimates volume growth of around 6 per cent in FY27 and 7.8 per cent in FY28. Further, despite additional price hikes of around 1-1.5 per cent effective April 2026, it expects near-term profitability to remain under pressure due to raw material cost inflation and denominator impact, partially offset by improving non-truck mix and ongoing cost-saving measures. Accordingly, it revises its FY27 and FY28 Ebitda margin estimates downward by 20bps and 30bps, respectively. Choice Institutional Equities | Upgrades to Buy | Target price cut: ₹195 CIE highlighted that AL remains well positioned for sustained earning growth, supported by strong replacement demand, richer product mix, robust defence pipeline and improving EV traction over the medium-to-long term.