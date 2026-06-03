Ashok Leyland skids 5%, hits 6-month low; why CV stock under pressure?

Ashok Leyland share price

Share price of Ashok Leyland hit a six-month low of ₹142.25, plunging 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes on growth and margin concerns.

The stock price of the commercial vehicle (CV) company was quoting at its lowest level since November 12, 2025. It has corrected 34 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹215.35 touched on February 11, 2026.

Why is Ashok Leyland stock price under pressure? In the past four trading days, the market price of Ashok Leyland slipped 13 per cent after the company reported muted sales volumes with a decline of 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at 14,923 units in the month of May 2026. Ashok Leyland is the second largest player in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle truck (M&HCV) market, with a market share of 30 per cent (excluding defence) in FY26. Its light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales improved to 12.3 per cent in FY2026 (vis-à-vis around 9 per cent in FY2019) aided by increased product launches and market penetration.

Around 90 per cent of Ashok Leyland’s (consolidated excluding NBFC business) revenues were derived from its standalone operations. CV sales, which constituted around 85 per cent of Ashok Leyland’s standalone revenues in FY25, remains inherently cyclical in nature, with industry volumes strongly correlated to the level of economic activity, industrial growth and infrastructure investments. ICRA expects a modest growth of 4-6 per cent for the CV industry in FY27. Other factors like regulatory changes (emission norms, scrappage policy, etc.) and stiff competition, and sharp fluctuation in raw material prices also impact the earnings profile of industry players. Nevertheless, improving presence in the LCV segment and higher revenues from the non-CV businesses (CAGR of around 12 per cent over the last 6 years), wherein the troughs are flatter, are likely to mitigate the cyclicality risk to an extent, the rating agency said in its rationale.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates However, the cost-optimisation measures undertaken over the last few years, better price realisation, favourable product mix (including healthy growth in non-CV business) and benefits from operating leverage have cumulatively translated into a steady improvement in margins as well in the last few years. The measures undertaken by the company at strengthening its product portfolio (including that in the non-CV business), market position and reducing break-even levels, would support the company’s earnings going forward, ICRA said. Brokerages view on Ashok Leyland Management indicated that domestic demand remained healthy in April 2022 and May 2026 despite concerns around diesel availability/prices and geopolitical uncertainties, supported by GST rationalisation, ageing fleet replacement, and fleet expansion demand. On exports, demand across GCC, Africa, and SAARC markets remains stable, though international logistics disruptions could weigh on near term exports.