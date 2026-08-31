Ashoka Buildcon shares rally 13% on bagging ₹602-crore order from RVNL

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon rallied 13 per cent in intraday trading on Monday, August 31, after the company announced it had received an order worth ₹602 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

The stock hit the day's peak of ₹127.90 on the BSE, up 13.49 per cent from its last closing price of ₹112.70. As of 9.45 AM, a total of 21.7 million shares of the company had changed hands on the BSE and NSE combined.

Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst - equity & derivatives, Angel One, said that while some buying interest has emerged at lower levels in Ashoka Buildcon, the absence of a follow-through buy signal to the Anchor Column suggests a lack of sustained demand at lower levels. Despite today's sharp rise, Ashoka Buildcon 's share price remains 40 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹214.35 scaled in November last year. Its 52-week low stands at ₹101, hit in March 2026.

"The broader chart setup also points towards an intense tussle between buyers and sellers for control. Consequently, a decisive breakdown below the ₹110–₹105 support band is likely to fuel the next leg of the prevailing downtrend. Conversely, a sustained move above the ₹135–₹142 band could signal a shift in control towards buyers, at least over the intermediate term," Rathi added. Until either of these levels is decisively breached, he suggested that it is likely to remain in a phase of consolidation amid continued uncertainty over its next directional move. Ashoka Buildcon order win details According to an exchange filing shared by the company, Ashoka Buildcon said it has achieved a letter of acceptance from RVNL for the supply, erection, testing and commissioning of Electro Mechanical (E&M) system comprising of 33/11kv and 11/0.433kv GIS substations, HT & LT Cables, DG sets, lighting, ups system, ventilation systems & fire fighting systems and other associated works for Tunnel T-13, T-14, T-15 & T-16 under package E-4 Of Rishikesh Karnprayag New BG Rail Line Project in Uttarakhand.

The company has to provide RVNL a bank guarantee worth ₹25.51 crore as security that it will fulfil the contract. After completing the work, the company remains responsible for defects attributable to its work for two years. The project needs to be completed within 30 months from the date of commencement. At the end of the June quarter, Ashoka Buildcon's order book stood at ₹15,251 crore. In the first quarter of the financial year (Q1 FY26), the company's profit after tax (PAT) declined 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹127.2 crore from ₹226.9 crore. Meanwhile, the revenue from operations was lower by 21 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹1,499.6 crore.