Ashoka Buildcon shares jump 15% on ₹866 crore NHAI expressway contract

Shares of Ashoka Buildcon surged near 15 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India for an ₹865.9 crore road project. The accepted engineering, procurement and construction contract value excludes GST.

The company's counter at 10:22 AM was trading 9.48 per cent higher at ₹112.8 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was 1.2 per cent up at 25,348. In intraday trade, the stock gained 14.7 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹117.3 per share.

Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the balance work on the construction of an eight-lane, access-controlled stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. The project covers the 26.6-km Karvad to Jujuwa section in Gujarat, from Km 128.0 to Km 154.6, and will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.