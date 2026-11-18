Ashoka Buildcon shares surged more than 10 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday after the company announced an order win from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The stock opened 7 per cent higher at ₹116 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and extended its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹119.

However, the stock pared some of its gains as the session progressed, though it continued to trade in positive territory. At 9:35 AM, Ashoka Buildcon shares were trading 4.5 per cent higher at ₹113.

The stock also featured among the most actively traded equities by volume. In the first 20 minutes of trade, more than 12 million shares changed hands, with a total turnover of ₹146.37 crore.

According to an exchange, Ashoka Buildcon has been declared the Lowest Bidder (L-1) by the NHAI for a road project in Gujarat. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,300; SMIDs trade mixed The nature of the order or contract, which is worth ₹1,465 crore, includes balance work for construction of an 8-lane access-controlled Expressway from km 154.6 to km 190 of Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway (Jujuwa to Gandeva section) in Gujarat on EPC mode. Earlier on November 11, Ashoka Buildcon had received a Letter of Acceptance from Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd, Bhutan, for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 120 MWp Wobthang Solar PV Power Plant. Prior to this, the firm had bagged an order, worth ₹865.90 crore from the NHAI for the balance Wwork for construction of 8-lane access-controlled expressway from Km 128 to km 154.6 of Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway (Karvad to Jujuwa section) in Gujarat on EPC mode. For the September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27), Ashoka Buildcon reported a 2.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹37.9 crore. Revenue from operations rose 4.12 per cent to ₹1,356.2 crore. The order is scheduled to be executed over the next 18 months, the filing showed.Earlier on November 11, Ashoka Buildcon had received a Letter of Acceptance from Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd, Bhutan, for design, supply, installation, testing & commissioning of 120 MWp Wobthang Solar PV Power Plant.Prior to this, the firm had bagged an order, worth ₹865.90 crore from the NHAI for the balance Wwork for construction of 8-lane access-controlled expressway from Km 128 to km 154.6 of Vadodara - Mumbai Expressway (Karvad to Jujuwa section) in Gujarat on EPC mode.