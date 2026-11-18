Stocks rose in Asia on Wednesday as Nvidia shrugged off recent turmoil to post a better-than-expected sales forecast, boosting companies in its hardware supply chain and lifting the regional ​benchmark after four days of losses.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ​advanced 0.9%, led by a gain of as much as 3.3% for South Korea's KOSPI. Japan's Nikkei 225 ‌climbed 0.6%, while US S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.5%.

Nvidia shares rose 4.7% in after-hours trading after the chipmaker, seen as a bellwether for the AI sector, reported quarterly revenue above forecasts in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's abrupt departure as CEO this month. The gains came after the Wall Street Journal reported the SEC is probing Nvidia, citing people familiar with the matter.

"I've looked at this whole week as a referendum on AI," said Jake Behan, head of capital markets at Direxion in New York. "Nvidia gave us a read on the buildout, and Anthropic is about to give us a read on investor appetite for the next generation of AI companies." Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off again, with the S&P 500 down 1% to log a fourth consecutive ‌session lower prior to Nvidia's earnings report. Oil prices edged down, with Brent crude futures 0.2% lower at $93.00 a barrel as Asian trading began. The benchmark rebounded from declines on Tuesday as traders worried about continuing tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and weighed expectations of falling US crude oil inventories against a projected supply surplus driven by recovering Middle East exports.

"Risk sentiment remained firmly on the defensive overnight, with the tech-led selloff extending across global markets," Westpac analysts said in a note. The next health check on the AI industry will come as Anthropic prepares to price its shares later on ​Wednesday ahead of its market debut, which could value the company at as much as $1.4 trillion. The company has guided its IPO ‌price to the top of its range or above, Bloomberg News reported. The yen was 0.1% weaker against the US dollar at 159.49 yen. Data on Wednesday showed Japan's exports rose for a 14th successive month in October, ​driven by demand ‌for shipments related to semiconductors.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up ‌0.1% at 103.66, after reaching its highest level on Tuesday since 2 April 2025, the date of US President Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was up 2.2 basis points at ‌5.123%. On ​Tuesday, Alberto Musalem, the ​St. Louis Fed president who is a non-voter on interest rates this year, said that the Federal Reserve may need several rate hikes to bring inflation under control and should act soon to ensure the ‌problem doesn't get worse.