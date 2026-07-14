Asian markets choppy as Trump's threat of Hormuz levy spooks traders

Stocks swung between gains and losses and oil hit a one-month high in early Asian trading on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said the US ​was reinstating its blockade of Iranian shipping in the Gulf and would ​collect a 20 per cent fee on cargo traversing the Strait of Hormuz.

In a volatile start to the ‌session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 per cent, led by a 2.2 per cent gain for Korean shares. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.2 per cent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures nudged 0.1 per cent lower.

Brent crude futures climbed 2.6 per cent to $85.50 a barrel, their highest since mid-June, as trading resumed in Asia.

Markets were also rattled by hawkish comments on Monday from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, who said the US central bank may need to raise interest rates "in the near term" if coming data show inflation continuing well above the 2 per cent target. "While the risk had been building in the system over the past week, markets reacted aggressively" to the latest headlines from the Iran conflict, said Chris Weston, head of research ‌at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne. "The prospect of tighter monetary policy into a potential energy shock is rarely supportive for risk assets." Overnight, stocks on Wall Street sold off and oil futures surged more than 9 per cent as conflict between the United States and Iran re-ignited, once again throttling the flow of goods through the Strait of Hormuz. The S&P 500 closed 0.8 per cent lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.6 per cent.

US CPI data is due for release later on Tuesday, followed by comments from Fed Chair Warsh, who will deliver the central ​bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Fed funds futures are pricing in an implied 43.3 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point ‌hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting on July 28-29, compared to a 34.2 per cent chance on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond ​was up ‌2.2 basis points at 4.6297 per cent. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, ‌held at 101.29, trading around its highest levels of the month. Gold was down 0.1 per cent at $3,997.27.