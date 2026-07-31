Asian markets rally as AI stocks rebound, Kospi surges more than 15%

South Korea's Kospi index jumped more than 15 per cent on Friday, tracking Wall Street gains, as artificial intelligence-related stocks bounced back after losses this week.

US futures edged higher, and oil prices rose.

In early Asian trading, the Kospi rose 15.3 per cent to 6,447.10. Shares of South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronics surged 21.5 per cent, while memory chipmaker SK Hynix soared 25.6 per cent.

The Kospi index had plummeted more than 16 per cent on Tuesday and Wednesday on a sell-off of technology stocks in part over worries about an AI bubble and rising intensive competition from chipmaking rivals in China.