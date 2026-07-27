Asian Paints Q1 preview: Price hikes may push revenue by 17% amid oil shock

Asian Paints Q1 results preview: The price hikes during the quarter could drive Asian Paints' topline and bottomline growth in the three months ended June, said analysts, even as they expect the margins to decline due to crude oil price-linked inflation.

Asian Paints is slated to post its Q1 FY27 earnings on Wednesday, July 29. The earnings announcement comes amid a sharp spike in oil prices during the quarter under review due to the West Asia crisis.

Overall, brokerages expect the paints sector to witness double-digit value growth, driven by sector-wide price hikes, channel stocking ahead of those hikes, and demand pick-up due to a delayed monsoon.

Here's what to expect from Asian Paints' Q1 results: Double-digit profit & revenue growth seen Brokerages see double-digit growth in the consolidated revenue for Asian Paints in the range of 14-17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by pre-price-hike stocking in April and healthy demand through the quarter. Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that the average price hike in Q1 is estimated at ~7 per cent (cumulative price hike of 10.5 per cent through the quarter in response to crude inflation). It added that Asian Paints likely gained market share from incumbents during the quarter, while the international business is expected to largely sustain

momentum, with 12 per cent Y-o-Y growth. As a result, it sees consolidated revenue growing 14.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,203 crore. Meanwhile, HDFC Securities expects consolidated revenue growing by ~15 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 to ₹10,260 crore and Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) pegs topline growth of 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹10,411.8 crore. Overall, profit is seen growing in the range of 19-20 per cent. Gross margins expected to take a hit Consensus estimates of analysts suggest that gross margins may decline by 10-20 bps Y-o-Y, driven by low-cost raw material inventory and oil-linked inflation.

HDFC Securities expects ~10bps Y-o-Y contraction in gross margin to 42.6 per cent, while MOFSL analysts peg margin contraction of 20 bps to 42.4 per cent. That said, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin is estimated at 18.6 per cent (up 40 bps Y-o-Y), with operating leverage and cost-control measures more than offsetting gross margin decline, said KIE. MOFSL analysts also see EBITDA margin improving 20 bps Y-o-Y to 18.4 per cent. Key monitorables Among the key things that investors need to track are: commentary on demand trends, input cost trends, rebating and discounting trends and dealer addition trajectory.