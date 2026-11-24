Asian shares leapt on Tuesday following a spectacular Wall Street surge as Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO sparked a relief rally in the battered AI trade, while ​Federal Reserve tightening bets lifted Treasury yields and the dollar.

MSCI's broadest index ​of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 4.6 per cent, bouncing back from an eight-month low and heading for its ‌biggest single-day gain in two weeks.

Japan's Nikkei added 4.5 per cent as traders returned from a local holiday. South Korea's KOSPI surged 7.5 per cent, while Taiwanese shares jumped 9.1 per cent.

Huang's comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry's massive buildout.

Shares of Nvidia surged 31.5 per cent on Monday, marking their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in value to the company. Companies across the AI industry also rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100, which is concentrated in megacap tech companies, jumping more than 6 per cent. "The return of the most important man in the AI industry to the helm of its most important company has eased fear and uncertainty ‌about the AI trade, at least at the margins," despite lingering concerns about slowing AI investment and moderating earnings growth, said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

There are other risks for the market as well, such as uncertainty over US interest rate policy, with investors set to focus on Wednesday's PCE Index data ahead of the Fed's final meeting of 2026, he added. S&P 500 futures were flat and Nasdaq futures edged down 0.2 per cent early on Tuesday. The cash S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes surged 4.7 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. AI rebund lifts Fed tightening bets The sharp AI rebound has also eased growth concerns and loosened financial conditions, reviving market bets for near-term Fed tightening ‌and lifting front-end Treasury yields and the dollar.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a hike at the Fed's December meeting as a certainty, compared with 89 per cent odds on Friday, when stocks tumbled, according ​to CME Group's ‌FedWatch tool. The market-implied chance of a supersized 50-basis-point increase in around 5 per cent. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury ‌note rose for a second day and was last at 4.94 per cent, and the yield on the 2-year note rose to 4.69 per cent. The dollar, meanwhile, hovered near a more than 19-month high against the euro. In commodities, oil ‌prices ​fell more than ​3 per cent to near a three-month low on rising supplies from the Middle East, which offset worries about shipping and refinery attacks in the region. Brent crude futures were flat at $89.50 a barrel after settling ‌down 3.5 per cent at $89.37 a ​barrel on Monday.