Asian shares track Wall Street to record highs but higher oil prices a risk

Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, led by record highs in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, as investors ​shrugged off higher oil prices from more shipping woes in the Gulf and ​focused on strong corporate earnings.

Overnight, the S&P 500 climbed 1 per cent and the Nasdaq jumped 1.6 per cent to ‌close at new record highs, helped by a strong start to earnings season that has eased concerns about the health of the US consumer despite rising energy prices from the Iran war.

That was despite oil prices gaining for a fourth straight day. Iran on Wednesday captured two container ships seeking to exit the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz, tightening its grip on the crucial waterway, as a fragile ceasefire hangs in the balance for now.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5 per cent to $102.45 a barrel, having jumped 3.5 per cent overnight to cross back above $100. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 1 per cent to a record high as tech heavyweights surged in the region. Markets in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan vaulted to records for ‌a second day, with the Nikkei topping the 60,000 mark. China's blue chips rose 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.3 per cent "Markets have been remarkably effective at looking through risks - and may continue to be. But the list of risks is growing as resolutions remain elusive," said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at asset manager Nuveen.

"The dissonance cannot hold indefinitely ... At some point, the weight of what is being ignored could become the only one that matters." Wall Street futures slipped in Asia after the earnings-driven rally, with the Nasdaq futures off 0.2 per cent ​and S&P 500 futures down 0.3 per cent. Shares of GE Vernova surged 13.75 per cent after the power equipment maker raised its annual ‌revenue forecast on the AI boom, and Boeing advanced over 5 per cent after a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. Electric automaker Tesla reported a surprise positive free cash flow in the first quarter, but its projection of sharply ​higher spending plans ‌on AI and robotics drew scepticism from investors, with its shares last down 2 per cent after the bell.