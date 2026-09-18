Asian stocks rise as oil prices fall, yen wobbles ahead of BOJ meet

Asian stocks rose and the dollar held its ground on Friday as investors contended with global policymakers ramping up efforts to rein in inflation, with a dip in oil prices improving sentiment ​ahead of an expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Monetary policy response is ​in focus this week as the over six-month-long war in the West Asia shows few signs of ending, ‌keeping oil prices above $100 per barrel and fanning inflation fears across the globe.

Hopes of alternate ways for oil supply from the West Asia to reach markets pushed Brent crude futures down 1% to $103.77 a barrel even as concerns about strikes between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthis lingered.

Traders also took their cues from a rally on Wall Street overnight, led by beaten-down tech stocks. Bond prices steadied after another brutal selloff this week that took the 10-year US Treasury beyond 5% to its highest since 2007. It was last at 4.936%. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.55%. Japan's Nikkei was 0.9% higher while tech-heavy South Korea's KOSPI surged 2%. The Bank of England warned on Thursday it may have to hike if the West Asia war drags on while the Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday for ‌the first time in three years and flagged more in the coming months. The European Central Bank last week also cautioned the need for further tightening as it raised rates.

"If bonds reverse and yields push higher again, volatility could quickly return," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone. "For now, though, the buyers have regained some control, and the price action suggests the post-Fed risk-off move has lost momentum." YEN AWAITS BOJ VERDICT The yen softened to 156.23 per US dollar in early trading as traders braced for the policy decision from the Japanese central bank later in the day, with the BOJ set to raise ​interest rates to a 31-year high and pledge to deliver more to counter inflation risks. "The key as such for markets is ‌not just whether BOJ hikes, but also how it hikes and the communication by Governor Ueda on the path moving forward," said Michael Wan, currency strategist at MUFG.

The yen has rallied this month on expectations of a faster pace ​of rate hikes ‌from the BOJ and early signs of repatriation from Japanese investors but has given up some of those gains this week as ‌the US central bank took a hawkish turn. "With a 25 basis point hike fully priced, the hike alone should do little to support the yen," said Sarah Hammoud, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Governor Ueda will need to ‌convince markets ​that the BOJ ​is inclined to hike rates at a faster pace. We expect the BOJ to hike rates again in December. We consider the risk is that Ueda fails to match the market's hawkish expectations."