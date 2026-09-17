Asset Reconstruction Company shares debut at IPO price of ₹139 on bourses

Asset Reconstruction Company IPO listing: Asset Reconstruction Company (India) shares listed at par to the initial public offer (IPO) price of ₹139 on the Indian stock exchanges in Thursday's trade.

The listing fell short of expectations, as signalled by the grey market premium (GMP). Asset Reconstruction IPO shares were trading at ₹151 in the unofficial market, a premium of ₹12 or 8.63 per cent.

ALSO READ: Manipal Payment shares list at 3% discount | Karamtara Engineering IPO debut with 26% premium Following its debut, Asset Reconstruction Company shares were trading at ₹140 on the NSE, up 0.74 per cent against the offer and listing price.

Asset Reconstruction Company IPO details

Asset Reconstruction Company IPO was booked 12.15 times during the three-day bidding process from September 9 to September 11. The offer received bids for 448.5 million shares as against 36.9 million shares on offer.

The retail portion received bids for 2.29 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 14.21 times, and the qualified institutional buyer segment was subscribed 27.87 times. The company looked to raise ₹733 crore via the share sale, which was entirely an offer for sale with no fresh component. The price band for Asset Reconstruction Company IPO was set at ₹132-139 per share. The company is engaged in the asset reconstruction business, which involves acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies to maximize ALSO READ: NSE IPO opens today; should you apply? Check reviews, GMP recoveries and optimize the value of such assets.

The company’s AUM grew at a 15 per cent CAGR during FY24–FY26 to ₹20,150 crore, demonstrating strong scalability. The company’s portfolio mix continues to reflect a gradual shift towards Retail loans, with their share of AUM increasing to 23.55 per cent in FY26 from 16.31 per cent in FY25 and 12.75 per cent in FY24. In contrast, the share of Corporate loans declined to 68.75 per cent in FY26 from 75.48 per cent in FY25 and 78.51 per cent in FY24. SME and Other loans accounted for 7.70 per cent of AUM in FY26, compared with 8.22 per cent in FY25 and 8.74 per cent in FY24.