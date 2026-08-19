Aster DM block deal: 65.6mn shares change hands; stock up 8% from day's low

Aster DM Quality Care shares fell more than 6 per cent in morning trade on Wednesday, hitting a low of ₹766.10, amid reports of a block deal. The stock, however, staged a sharp recovery as the session progressed and moved into positive territory. At 10:20 AM, shares of Aster DM Quality Care were trading 0.51 per cent higher at ₹833 apiece.

According to Bloomberg data, around 65.56 million shares, or 13.93 per cent of the company’s equity, changed hands through multiple block deals at prices ranging between ₹766.10 and ₹780 per share.

The sharp price movement was accompanied by a significant surge in trading volume. According to exchange data, more than 67 million shares changed hands on the NSE at the time of filing this report, compared with just 0.6 million shares in the previous session.

Aster DM Quality Care was formed by the merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Limited (QCIL). The merger brought together four healthcare brands – Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH. As per the July 2026 shareholding pattern, promoters own a 53.72 per cent stake in Aster DM Quality Care. Aster DM Quality Care shares have remained in an uptrend this year, significantly outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50. According to NSE data, the stock has gained 35 per cent in 2026 so far, compared with an 8 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. Over the past year, the stock has advanced 33 per cent, while the benchmark index has slipped 3.7 per cent.

Over three years, Aster DM Quality Care has zoomed more than 150 per cent. The Nifty 50 index rallied nearly 25 per cent during the same period. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; | Zaggle Share Price In the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, Aster DM Quality Care reported a combined revenue of ₹2,597 crore, up 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Its operating Ebitda grew by 30 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹576 crore in the quarter. Aster DM Quality Care: Technical view Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research, Prithvi Finmart, said that Aster DM Quality Care has been in a steady uptrend since February 2026, recently marking a fresh record high of ₹891.30 before witnessing some profit booking. In today’s session, the stock saw a sharp decline in early trade following a block deal, but the swift recovery from the lows indicates strong underlying buying interest.