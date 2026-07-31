Astra Microwave hits new high, zooms 14% on winning ₹2,205 cr HAL order

Astra Microwave Products share price movement

Share price of Astra Microwave Products hit a new high of ₹1,960, rallying 14 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day deal amid heavy volume. The aerospace & defence company's stock price witnessed a sharp surge after it received an order worth ₹2,205 crore from the state-owned firm Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹1,873.55 touched on July 6, 2026. The market value of Astra Microwave Products has more than doubled or zoomed 134 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹835.90 touched on March 30, 2026.

At 12:43 PM, the stock was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹1,883.10, as compared to 0.30 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold with a combined 4.11 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. Astra Microwave secures ₹2,205 crore order from HAL Astra Microwave secured an order worth ₹2,205.2 crore from HAL for the procurement of 122 Airborne Active Antenna Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the indigenous Uttam AESA Radar programme. The order is scheduled to be executed over the next five years and marks one of the company's largest orders to date, reinforcing its position as a key supplier in India's indigenous airborne radar ecosystem.

The order marks a transformational milestone for Astra Microwave, being one of the largest in the company's history and exceeding its existing order book. It significantly strengthens the company's position in indigenous airborne radar ecosystem and reinforces its long-standing partnership with HAL on the Uttam AESA Radar programme. Following this order, the company's order book is estimated to be at ₹4,600 crore (4x FY26 revenue), providing strong medium-term execution visibility. With increasing indigenous content across fighter aircraft programmes, wider deployment of the Uttam AESA Radar and a robust pipeline across radar, electronic warfare and missile electronics, Astra Microwave is well positioned for sustained growth, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Kotak Institutional Equities view on Aerospace & Defense sector Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities believe India's defense sector is on a multi-year structural upcycle, driven by an 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in capital expenditure over FY26-30E, surging acceptance of necessity (AON) approvals (~10X over FY2021-26 to Rs 9.3 trillion), and a secular push toward indigenization with domestic procurement share rising from 54 per cent (FY2019) to 70 per cent plus. Indian defense companies are well-positioned to benefit from rising geopolitical tensions, accelerating modernization programs and an expanding export opportunity (₹38,400 crore in FY26, targeting ₹50,000 crore by FY29). Over the medium term, the brokerage firm believes companies with large order books, proven execution and diversified product portfolios will be the winners.