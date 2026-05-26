Astra Microwave Products climbs 11% on strong Q4 show; dividend declared

Shares of aerospace and defence company Astra Microwave Products surged as much as 11 per cent on Tuesday after the company announced its March 2026 quarter results (Q4FY26). The stock opened at ₹1,244 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and climbed to an intraday high of ₹1,365.

As of 2 PM, Astra Microwave Products shares were trading 9.5 per cent higher at ₹1,351.50, significantly outperforming the broader markets. In comparision, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.40 per cent.

The stock also emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty India Defence Index, which was trading 0.3 per cent higher.

For the Q4FY26, Astra Microwave Products reported a consolidated net profit of ₹106 crore , up 44 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. The company had eared a profit of ₹73.4 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. Its revenue from operations in the reporting three-month period surged by nearly 19 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹488.24 crore, compared with ₹407.85 crore posted in the March quarter of FY25. For the full fiscal year 2026, the company's net profit stood at ₹1,929 crore, up 25 per cent from ₹1,535 crore in FY25. Its FY26 revenue came in at ₹1,162.8 crore, up 11 per cent from ₹1,051.1 crore posted in the previous year.