Astral falls 7% on chemicals business demerger announcement; time to buy?

Equirus said that the plumbing business is likely to command a premium valuation versus the listed peers due to industry leading operating profitability, growth aggression and backward integration into CPVC Resin manufacturing. However, it said that the valuation of the adhesives and paints business remains uncertain as investors assess its growth trajectory and profitability after the implementation of the scheme. In FY26, total adhesive + paint business revenues/ Ebitda stood at ₹18.9 billion/ ₹1.92 billion. Within this, India's adhesive business revenues/ Ebitda stood at ₹12.63 billion/ ₹1.91 billion, UK business revenues/ Ebitda stood at ₹3.85 billion/ ₹150 million, while paints business revenues/ Ebitda stood at ₹2.4 billion/ ₹(140 million). Equirus said that the plumbing business is likely to command a premium valuation versus the listed peers due to industry leading operating profitability, growth aggression and backward integration into CPVC Resin manufacturing. However, it said that the valuation of the adhesives and paints business remains uncertain as investors assess its growth trajectory and profitability after the implementation of the scheme.

The scheme provides for "demerger and transfer of the chemicals business undertaking along-with all its related assets and liabilities of Astral Limited (the demerged company) and vesting of the same with and into Astral Chemie Limited (formerly known as Astral Coatings Pvt Ltd) (the resulting company), on a going concern basis." Under the scheme, shareholders will get one share of Astral Chemie (₹1 face value) for every Astral share held.The scheme also provides for "amalgamation of Al-Aziz Plastics Pvt Ltd (the transferor company) into and with Astral Limited (the transferee company) and subsequent dissolution of the Transferor Company."According to Equirus Securities, the demerger will create a near-term overhang on the stock's performance as investors try to gauge what multiples each individual business will command post listing. The brokerage has recommended a 'Long' rating on the stock for a target price of ₹1,980. The target implies an upside of 33 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,487.