AstraZeneca Pharma shares slip 6% on posting 23% fall in Q4 profit YoY

AstraZeneca Pharma India shares tanked 5.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹8,481.9 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Tuesday, after market hours.

However, at 9:22 AM, AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price recovered slightly, but was down 5.06 per cent at ₹8529.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,076.93.

In the March quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹44.9 crore, from ₹58.25 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, profit before exceptional items and tax came in at ₹59.22 crore.