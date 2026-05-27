AstraZeneca Pharma shares slip 6% on posting 23% fall in Q4 profit YoY
In the March quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹44.9 crore, from ₹58.25 crore a year agoSI Reporter Mumbai
AstraZeneca Pharma India shares tanked 5.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low of ₹8,481.9 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Tuesday, after market hours.
However, at 9:22 AM, AstraZeneca Pharma’s share price
recovered slightly, but was down 5.06 per cent at ₹8529.5 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 76,076.93.
In the March quarter, AstraZeneca Pharma reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹44.9 crore, from ₹58.25 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, profit before exceptional items and tax came in at ₹59.22 crore.
Its revenue from operations came in at ₹578.6 crore, up 20.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹480.4 crore. During FY 2025-26, AstraZeneca India recorded total revenue from operations of ₹2275.58 crore, supported by continued growth in Oncology and Biopharmaceuticals, as well as progress in Rare Disease. The year was also marked by 11 new regulatory approvals for medicines and indications. CHECK Q4 Results Today
“Our FY 2025-26 performance reflects the progress we are making, accelerating the delivery of innovative medicines across key therapy areas and advancing our ambition to transform patient outcomes in India. With a strong pipeline and a clear sense of purpose, we remain focused on addressing unmet medical needs, advancing the healthcare ecosystem, and creating long-term impact through science-led innovation,” said Praveen Rao Akkinepally, managing director, AstraZeneca India.
Technical view "AstraZeneca Pharma India is trading in a broad consolidation phase on the weekly chart after a strong uptrend, indicating healthy profit booking rather than trend reversal. The stock is holding above its key long-term moving averages, while the 50-week EMA near ₹8,100 is acting as immediate support," said Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: A descending trendline resistance is placed around ₹8,500–8,600, and a breakout above this zone may trigger fresh bullish momentum towards ₹9,200 and ₹10,000 levels. RSI is hovering near the neutral 50 mark, suggesting gradual strength recovery. Volume activity remains stable, reflecting accumulation at lower levels. Positional bias remains positive while the stock sustains above ₹7,850 support.