At 52-week lows: RIL, ONGC, M&M, Airtel, PB Fintech, 69 other BSE500 stocks

Reliance Industries ( RIL ), Bharti Airtel , Hindustan Unilever ( HUL ), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Maruti Suzuki India from the BSE Sensex hit their respective 52-week lows as the benchmark index declined for the fourth straight trading day, as traders remained worried about prolonged oil supply disruption from the West Asia region.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the fifth consecutive session, offloading equities worth more than ₹10,148 crore on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Meanwhile, DIIs continued to provide strong domestic support, purchasing equities worth ₹11,271 crore during the session.

In the past four trading days, the BSE Sensex shed 2.5 per cent. In the past two months, the benchmark tanked 8.4 per cent.

Besides these five stocks from the Sensex, 14 stocks from the BSE 100 index and 55 stocks from the BSE 500 hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day deals. The list includes Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), PB Fintech, Godrej Consumer Products, Jio Financial Services, Max Healthcare Institute and Tata Consumer Products. ALSO READ | Market crash | Welspun Living zooms 112% in 6 months ACC, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement and India Cements from the cement sector; Can Fin Homes, Muthoot Finance, Power Finance Corporation (PFC), REC, SBI Cards and Financial Services from the financials touched 52-week lows. The West Asia conflict, which resulted in one of the largest oil supply disruptions, has now continued for seven months with no clear timeline for normalization.

Meanwhile, sustained FII selling became intense during the last two trading days when the FIIs sold equity for a total of ₹20,128 crore. With the US 10-year bond yield rising further to 5.3 per cent, FIIs may continue to sell. An apparent contradiction in the FII activity is that even while selling through the exchanges, they have been consistently investing through the primary market and also buying expensive mid-and small-caps. While FIIs sold equity for ₹45,536 crore through the exchanges in September, they invested ₹9,676 crore through the primary market. The strength in the US bond yields and expectations of further weakness in the Indian large-caps might be the reason for this apparently inconsistent FII activity.

“This appears to be a short-term phase in the market. Things will turn around when crude declines. And there is hope on that front with the Brent crude declining below $98. Investors can use this weak phase in the market to accumulate high-quality stocks, particularly large-caps in growth segments where the risk-reward ratio is favourable for investment,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. ALSO READ: Gold rises ₹607 as rate-hold expectations strengthen; silver jumps ₹2,828 Among individual stocks, the share of online insurance distributor’s PolicyBazaar’s parent company PB Fintech hit a multi-year low, falling below the ₹1,000 mark at ₹988.30, declining 7 per cent on the BSE in intraday trade. In the past six trading days, the stock price of PB Fintech tanked 48 per cent after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (Irdai) proposed an overhaul of insurance distribution rules.

Irdai's consultation paper poses an earnings risk for PB Fintech. Hence, PB hosted an analyst call highlighting commission cuts resulting in non-life net present value (NPV) falling to 33-40 per cent of original NPV; life NPV being similar; PB looking at slowing hiring/marketing to mitigate the impact; focus on preserving cash and new opportunities such as managing general agent (MGA), analysts at Jefferies said. The brokerage firm estimates a 10 per cent cut in new business commission rates leads to 10-12 per cent fall in earnings. Share price of Maruti Suzuki India dipped 5 per cent to ₹11,366, its lowest level since January 2024, on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock price of the passenger vehicle company slipped 32 per cent.

In September 2026, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 236,013 units. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 185,252 units, sales to other original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of 6,542 units and exports of 44,219 units. Share price of UPL hit a 52-week low of ₹515.55, falling 4 per cent in intraday trade. The stock price of pesticides & Agrochemicals Company plunged 37 per cent from its 52-week high level of ₹812 on January 2, 2026. UPL’s operating profitability dipped to 15.8 per cent in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 from 16.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal due to increase in freight, logistics and other expenses. The first quarter normally witnesses lower profitability compared to other quarters.