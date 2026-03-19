HDFC Bank stock can dip 7% more to ₹748; ₹810 make or break level: Analysts

HDFC Bank stock tanked 8.4 per cent to an intra-day low of ₹772 on Thursday following the sudden resignation of the bank's chairman Atanu Chakraborty. In the process, the stock turned negative on a week-on-week basis, and shed nearly 10 per cent so far this month. HDFC Bank in an exchange filing on Wednesday informed that Atanu Chakraborty resigned as part-time chairman and independent director of HDFC Bank with immediate effect. The release added that Keki Mistry was appointed as interim part-time chairman with effect from March 19, 2026, for a period of three months, following approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In his resignation letter, Chakraborty wrote: "Certain happenings and practices within the bank, that I have observed over last two years, are not in congruence with my personal values and ethics." This, he said, was the reason behind his resignation. Market analysts believe that Chakraborty's allegations of the board-management misalignment could keep HDFC Bank stock under pressure in the near-term until clarity emerges. READ MORE As of 10:30, the HDFC Bank stock had recouped some of the day's losses, and traded 4.7 per cent lower around ₹804 with nearly 10 million shares changing hands on the BSE and NSE. Deven Choksey, Promoter & Managing Director of DRChoksey FinServ reckons that today's price correction brings HDFC Bank into a 'Deep Value' zone, but one that is now clouded by a governance discount. The analyst sees ₹790 – ₹810 as psychological floor zone for the stock, but cautions against aggressive bottom-fishing today. He believes Keki Mistry's appointment as a strong firefighting move. "Mistry's deep institutional memory and credibility are expected to provide a floor to the P/ABV, preventing it from sliding toward the 1.5x levels seen by mid-tier banks," says Choksey.
Technical outlook on HDFC Bank
By breaking below Monday's low, HDFC Bank has clearly stretched much beyond benchmark indices which has largely held above their respective lows of Monday, notes Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Investments.
"While this gives hopes of a mean reversion swing higher, we are concerned that the slippage past Jan 2025's low of ₹810 is suggestive of a further range expansion favouring more downsides," says James. The analyst projects a downside target of ₹748 for HDFC Bank (downside risk of 7 per cent from current levels), but cautions that risk stands invalidated as and when the stock closes back above ₹810 level. Similarly, Kunal Kamble, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza highlights that HDFC Bank stock price action shows that after rejection from a key resistance zone, it has resumed its downtrend by forming lower-highs and lower-lows, indicating continued selling pressure on the weekly timeframe. The price is trading below all major short-term and long-term moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming a sustained bearish trend structure, notes the analyst. The overall trend remains negative, and fresh positions should be avoided, cautions Kamble. He advocates a stop-loss for existing positions at ₹750, and expects pullbacks to face resistance near ₹850 levels. Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.