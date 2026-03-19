HDFC Bank stock can dip 7% more to ₹748; ₹810 make or break level: Analysts

"While this gives hopes of a mean reversion swing higher, we are concerned that the slippage past Jan 2025's low of ₹810 is suggestive of a further range expansion favouring more downsides," says James.The analyst projects a downside target of ₹748 for HDFC Bank (downside risk of 7 per cent from current levels), but cautions that risk stands invalidated as and when the stock closes back above ₹810 level.Similarly, Kunal Kamble, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza highlights that HDFC Bank stock price action shows that after rejection from a key resistance zone, it has resumed its downtrend by forming lower-highs and lower-lows, indicating continued selling pressure on the weekly timeframe.The price is trading below all major short-term and long-term moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs, confirming a sustained bearish trend structure, notes the analyst.The overall trend remains negative, and fresh positions should be avoided, cautions Kamble. He advocates a stop-loss for existing positions at ₹750, and expects pullbacks to face resistance near ₹850 levels.