Ather Energy rallies 6%, nears record high; what's driving EV-2W stock?

Ather Energy share price today

Share price of Ather Energy rallied 4 per cent to ₹768 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the company on Tuesday announced that it expanded its service network to 500 authorised centres across India, in tandem with its growing retail footprint.

The stock price of one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers was quoting close to its all-time high of ₹790 touched on October 21, 2025. The stock was trading higher for the third straight day, surging 9 per cent during the period.

ALSO READ: Hexaware Technologies shares jump 5% on launching 'Agentverse' AI platform In the past six months, Ather Energy outperformed the market by soaring 37 per cent, as against 7.7 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

What’s driving Ather Energy stock price? Ather was the first two-wheeler OEM in India to establish a dedicated fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, which is designed and built in India. Today, Ather operates the widest 2W fast-charging network in the country. As of December 31, 2025, Ather has installed 4,357 fast chargers and neighbourhood chargers globally. In FY26, Ather Energy nearly doubled its service network, expanding from 277 to 500 service centres and significantly increasing its service footprint. From the beginning, Ather has focused on ensuring service support in every city where it sells its scooters, reinforcing its emphasis on making EV ownership seamless and convenient for riders across markets.

In addition to expanding its service network, Ather continues to invest in service quality, efficiency, and the customer experience. Ather’s Gold Service Centres, for instance, are equipped with modern customer lounges, advanced service equipment, and streamlined processes that enhance transparency and reliability. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch today: Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Varun Bev, Shree Cement Alongside standard servicing, Ather’s ExpressCare initiative, a 60-minute periodic maintenance service, is available at 82 centres, allowing riders to complete routine maintenance quickly and conveniently without compromising quality. Strong Q3 earnings In the October to December 2025 (Q3FY26) quarter, Ather Energy delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, with robust growth in market share and revenue alongside a sharp narrowing of EBITDA losses. The performance was driven by geographic expansion, portfolio depth, and non-vehicle revenue led by software offerings.

During the quarter, the company sold 67,851 units, captured a national market share of 18.8 per cent, and improved EBITDA margin by ~1,600 basis points (bps) year-on-year (YoY) to (-3 per cent), reflecting strong operating leverage, disciplined cost management, and continued investments in research and development (R&D), the management said. Ather Energy’s market share continued to strengthen in India’s electric two-wheeler market in Q3FY26, with a pan-India market share of 18.8 per cent. The festive period delivered a strong boost, with Ather recording its highest-ever monthly registrations of 30.9k units, translating to a 20 per cent market share, highlighting robust consumer demand and growing brand preference.

Brokerages view on India EV autos E2W retail penetration was flattish month-on-month (m-o-m) at 6.6 per cent in February 2026 as registration declined (-9 per cent) m-o-m in line with that of ICE vehicles (-10 per cent). Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp saw modest expansion. PM E-Drive subsidies are expiring in March 2026, and analysts at BNP Paribas India see it driving pre-buying. Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry recommends EV incentives. Analysts at Nomura in its recent sector report, said the panel pushed for a long-term EV policy framework via PM E-DRIVE, with a sharper focus on localisation, charging infrastructure and fiscal support -- measures that could improve adoption visibility over the next few years.

Additionally, the extension of PM E-DRIVE incentives for EV two-wheelers until March 2028, if materializes, could help support EV 2W penetration. The brokerage firm notes that sharp increase in commodities and lithium prices would require ~300bp of price hike to pass on the costs. In addition, if PM E-DRIVE incentive of ₹5k were to become zero, it could hit adoption in the short term. A potential relaxation in PLI eligibility norms could be a significant positive for Ather Energy. Analysts believe Ather has strong credentials to get included under the PLI scheme as it is the leading EV-2W startup in India with a strong focus on engineering and R&D. As the company is currently loss making, additional 13-18 per cent incentives under PLI may help it to accelerate development of new products and technologies.