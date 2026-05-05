Shares of Ather Energy were in high demand on Tuesday, surging 5.17 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹982.35 on the NSE after the electric two-wheeler maker announced a narrowing of losses in the fourth quarter of FY26, supported by strong volume growth, improved unit economics, and operating leverage.

Sentiment was further buoyed by favourable brokerage commentary, with Nomura and Emkay Global retaining ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock. Nomura remains bullish on strong EV two-wheeler demand, supply constraints, and EL platform-led TAM expansion, while Emkay expects robust volume growth, improving margins through cost control, and upcoming capacity expansion.

On May 4, Ather Energy reported a net loss of ₹100.2 crore for the quarter, compared with a loss of ₹234.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 73.7 per cent to ₹1,174.6 crore from ₹676 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue increased 23 per cent from ₹953.6 crore. The performance was driven by record quarterly sales of 83,418 units, marking a 76 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase. For the full year, volumes rose 69 per cent to 2,62,942 units, helping the company expand its market share to 18.6 per cent. That said, the stock failed to hold higher levels and pared gains. At 10:17 AM, Ather Energy shares were quoted at ₹914.10, down 2.13 per cent from the previous close of ₹934 per share.

Meanwhile, Here's what brokerages said about Ather Energy post Q4 results: Nomura: Buy | Target price: ₹1,120 Analysts at Nomura have retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a 6x EV/sales-based target price of ₹1,120, implying an upside of 12.29 per cent from the day’s intraday high levels. Kapil Singh, and Siddhartha Bera of Nomura have called Ather Energy their preferred long-term pick in the electric two-wheeler segment. “Ather remains our preferred play in the EV 2W space, supported by a strong inflection likely in EV penetration. We believe current demand itself is much higher than supply, and an increase in fuel prices could be a further catalyst. We expect the upcoming EL platform to expand TAM by ~50 per cent and also lower costs meaningfully. Improving scale and operating leverage are likely to drive a meaningful margin turnaround. Potential entry into motorcycles offers further long-term optionality,” wrote the analysts in a research report.

They added that key upside triggers include extension of the ₹5,000 subsidy beyond July 2026 and inclusion of Ather in the PLI scheme. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 500 pts | Q4 result today Nomura has largely maintained its volume estimates at 399,000 units (+53 per cent Y-o-Y) for FY27F and 509,000 units (+28 per cent Y-o-Y) for FY28F. Ebitda margins are pegged at -5.5 per cent and +0.9 per cent for FY27F and FY28F, respectively, with a sharper improvement expected by FY29F. Emkay Global: Buy | Target price: ₹1,150 Emkay Global has also retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,150 per share, based on 7x FY28E EV/sales. However, it has cut FY27E EPS estimates by 27 per cent. The assigned target price implies an upside potential of 14.57 per cent the day’s intraday high levels.

“Ather logged a strong Q4, with revenue up 74 per cent Y-o-Y on 75 per cent Y-o-Y volume growth amid flattish ASPs. Gross margin (ex-incentive) stood at 18.4 per cent versus 19.6 per cent/17.3 per cent in Q3/Q2, led by sustained BOM cost reduction, strategic sourcing, and calibrated pricing actions (₹1,000–1,500 hike in Q4). Ebitda loss narrowed to -5.9 per cent (vs -7.6 per cent/-14.7 per cent in Q3/Q2),” said the brokerage. The management highlighted that electric two-wheeler demand is turning more mainstream, with tier-3 markets growing faster than tier-1. The upcoming EL platform, expected to launch during the CY26 festive season, is likely to help Ather target the mass segment (₹0.1–0.13 million price range), where it currently lacks presence.

Emkay added that the AURIC facility is expected to go live by Q3FY26, increasing capacity to 42,000 units per month from 35,000 units currently, which is already operating at 95 per cent utilisation. While the company is undertaking initiatives such as diversified sourcing, calibrated price hikes, and increasing the share of LFP batteries, it expects near-term margin pressure due to elevated commodity prices. ALSO READ: Tata Technologies shares rally 9% after Q4 results; dividend declared “We continue to like the electric two-wheeler theme and prefer to play it with Ather, given its established brand, robust gross margins, and share-gain potential driven by scaling up of the EL platform,” said the brokerage.