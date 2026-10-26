Ather Energy share price zooms 18% on Q2 turnaround, robust revenue growth

Ather Energy's share price zoomed 17.6 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,623 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday's trade after the company reported a turnaround in Q2 earnings. At 3 PM, the stock quoted 12.5 per cent higher at ₹1,554 with a combined trading volume of around 85 lakh shares on the BSE and the NSE. Ather Energy's 52-week high stands at ₹1,744 hit on September 1, 2026, while the 52-week stands at ₹582.05 registered on November 06, 2025. Thus far in the financial year 2026-27, the stock price has more-than-doubled or gained 101 per cent from levels of ₹754 at the end of March 2026.
Ather Energy Q2 earnings
Ather Energy on Monday reported a turnaround in Q2 earnings. The electric scooter manufacturer posted a net profit of ₹1.26 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 as against a net loss of ₹154.07 crore reported for the quarter ended September 2025. In the preceding June quarter (Q1FY27), the company registered a net loss of ₹51.09 crore. The auto-maker's consolidated total income surged by 62.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,526.95 crore in Q2FY27 when compard to ₹940.67 crore in Q2FY26.
During the quarter, the company raised capital up to ₹1,3F00 crore way of Qualified Institutions Placement issue of 1.08 crore equity shares ₹l,202 each. Further, Ather raised fund aggregating to ₹200 crore, through the issuance of 16.26 lakh equity shares at ₹1,230 apiece on a preferential basis. The company also issued 79.36 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price oft 1,260 per warrant for cash consideration aggregating to ₹1,000 crore on a preferential basis. On August 25, 2026, the company received payment of 25 per cent of the warrant issue price amounting to ~₹250 crore at the time of subscription and allotment. The balance 75 per cent of the warrant issue price shall be payable at the time of conversion of the warrants, within a maximum period of 18 months.