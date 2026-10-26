Ather Energy share price zooms 18% on Q2 turnaround, robust revenue growth

During the quarter, the company raised capital up to ₹1,3F00 crore way of Qualified Institutions Placement issue of 1.08 crore equity shares ₹l,202 each.Further, Ather raised fund aggregating to ₹200 crore, through the issuance of 16.26 lakh equity shares at ₹1,230 apiece on a preferential basis. The company also issued 79.36 lakh convertible warrants at an issue price oft 1,260 per warrant for cash consideration aggregating to ₹1,000 crore on a preferential basis.On August 25, 2026, the company received payment of 25 per cent of the warrant issue price amounting to ~₹250 crore at the time of subscription and allotment. The balance 75 per cent of the warrant issue price shall be payable at the time of conversion of the warrants, within a maximum period of 18 months.