Augmont Enterprises shares make a strong market debut, list at 22% premium

Augmont Enterprises shares made a strong debut on the exchanges on Monday as they listed at a 22 per cent premium, slightly lower than the grey market expectations.

Augmont Enterprises shares listed at ₹956 on the BSE, a premium of 21.32 per cent against the offer price of ₹168. Meanwhile, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it debuted at ₹961, up 21.95 per cent.

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, noted that Augmont Enterprises made a strong debut at ₹961 to its ₹788 issue price. "However, despite the strong listing, our view remains Neutral," she said. Nyati added that the company’s high revenue is largely driven by bullion trading volumes, while its PAT margin remains below 0.4 per cent, leaving limited room for margin expansion. Moreover, promoter-group entity Riddisiddhi Bullions contributed around 27.44 per cent of FY26 revenue, while the top 10 customers accounted for 52.09 per cent, with no long-term contracts, highlighting concentration and governance risks. "At the IPO price, valuations were already relatively rich at around 18.5–19.5 times FY26 P/E and 6.8–7.1 times P/B, making the post-listing premium less attractive for fresh buying. For allotted investors, we suggest to book partial profits and hold the half with a stop-loss of ₹900. A sustained move above ₹1,000 could support further upside, whereas a break below ₹900 would warrant caution," Nyati said. Ahead of the debut, Augmont Enterprises IPO shares were quoting at ₹1,078 in the grey market, signalling a listing pop of 36.80 per cent.

Augmont Enterprises IPO Details The issue opened for bidding on 21 August 2026 and it closed on 25 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between ₹750 and ₹788 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹620 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to ₹205 crore by Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari, and Dimple Mukesh Kothari. The objectives of the fresh issue include ₹465 crore towards future working capital requirements, primarily for procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory, as well as funding advance margin requirements for inventory procurement. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.