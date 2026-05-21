Aurionpro Solutions shares rise 5% after securing a $33 million US deal

The buying on the counter came after the company secured its largest-ever order in the United States, with its subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc. signing a strategic three-year engagement with a leading US-based fintech platform specialising in digital insurance payments. The contract is expected to generate more than $33 million in revenue over the engagement period.

The deal marks a significant expansion of Aurionpro's existing relationship with the customer, which currently uses the company's payments framework software and allied services. Under the expanded mandate, Aurionpro Fintech will deliver proprietary software and advanced technology solutions — including enhancement and maintenance of the existing payment platform, cloud and DevOps solutions, and artificial intelligence (AI) and data engineering support.

"We are thrilled to announce this landmark win and deeply value the continued trust that our customer has placed in Aurionpro and our technology capabilities. This represents our largest deal win in the US region and reflects the strength of our solutions, the deep domain expertise, strong engineering talent, and scalable technology capabilities that we have built over the years," said Raj Biyani, executive vice-president and head, Aurionpro Fintech Inc.