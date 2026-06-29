Aurobindo Pharma stock price today
Aurobindo Pharma share price registered a fresh all-time high of ₹1,585.55 on the BSE in Monday's trading session, as the stock gained nearly 2 per cent. In the process, the stock was seen trading close to its record high of ₹1,592 registered in September 2024.
With today's up move the stock has gained 11 per cent thus far in June, and rallied as much as 30 per cent in the last four straight months, from levels of around ₹1,220 at the end of February 2026. Aurobindo's 52-week low stands at ₹1,017 hit in September 2025.
Apart from Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and JB Chemicals & Pharma from the pharma sector also hit new 52-week highs. READ MORE
On Monday, at 11:18 AM, Aurobindo Pharma stock
traded with a gain of 1.2 per cent at ₹1,574 on volume of around 39,000 shares on the BSE. The two-week average volume at the counter stands at 50,000 equity shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 77,121. READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
US FDA inspections at Aurobindo Pharma subsidiaries
Aurobindo Pharma in an exchange filing on Friday said, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) concluded an inspection at its subsidiary in Andhra Pradesh with two observations.
"The US FDA conducted an inspection at Auroactive Pharma Private Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), which manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) & Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates, situated at Andhra Pradesh, from June 22, 2026, to June 26, 2026," Aurobindo said in a BSE filing.
"The inspection concluded with 2 observations and will be responded to within the stipulated time." the release stated.
Earlier in June, the US FDA conducted a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at Eugia Steriles Private Limited (a 100% subsidiary of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited and a stepdown subsidiary of the Aurobindo Pharma. The inspection concluded with 5 observations. READ | Nifty Pharma index up 2%; Dr Reddy's, Ajanta, Ipca, Cipla surge up to 5%
Aurobindo Pharma USA gets FTC approval for Lannett Company buy
In June 2025, Aurobindo Pharma's US-based subsidiary 'Aurobindo USA' received approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to proceed with the acquisition of Lannett Company LLC ('Lannett').
According to a BSE filing, the transaction, valued at $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis and inclusive of normalized working capital, is expected to close before the
end of June 2026.
HDFC Securities maintains 'Add' rating on stock
Analysts at HDFC Securities maintain an 'Add' rating on Aurobindo Pharma stock, with a target price of ₹1,630.
The brokerage firm believes that Lannett's integration will help Aurobindo strengthen its US business. Analysts maintained 'Add' rating on the stock, given visibility of the US base business improvements, Lannett integration, EU growth, ramp-up in Pen-G/ China/US plants, and biosimilar scale-up, all likely to drive steady mid-to-long-term growth. READ | Dr Reddys gains over 4%; hits 52-week high on near 3X jump in volume
Commenting on the development HDFC Securities in a note said, "Aurobindo sees multiple synergy levers such as US base manufacturing to expand presence in US as well as diversified product portfolio and access to government business (local manufacturing), scale-up in production volume (facility running at ~40 per cent utilization level) with optimization of procurement and manufacturing efficiencies to improve profitability, other overheads and administrative cost reduction to support margins."
The report also highlighted that Lannett has multiple products in late-stage development, targeting complex and high-value therapeutic areas. The brokerage has
assumed Lannett sales at $306mn in FY27 (factoring $5-6 mn impact from
divestment of four products) with EBITDA margin at ~15 per cent.
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