Aurobindo Pharma nears all-time high, up 30% in 4 months; more upside left?

Aurobindo Pharma stock hit a 52-week high at ₹1,585, and quoted close to its record high of ₹1,592 hit in September 2024. HDFC Securities maintains 'Add' rating on the stock.

Aurobindo Pharma hits 52-week high, trades close to its record high of ₹1,592 hit two years ago. (Photo: Company website)