Aurobindo Pharma stock jumps 2% after US FTC approves Lannett acquisition

Share price of Aurobindo Pharma gained 2 per cent at ₹1,472, in an otherwise negative market, as the company received the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved the acquisition of Lannett business. At 11:30 AM, the Aurobindo Pharma stock traded with a gain of 1.7 per cent at ₹1,467 amid trades of around 1 lakh equity shares as against the two-week average volume of around 34,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Sensex declined 1 per cent or 777 points to 76,633, weighed down by sell-off in IT shares. Aurobindo Pharma stock has been trading with a positive bias for the last three trading sessions, gaining 5.5 per cent in this period. The stock hit a 52-week high at ₹1,550 on May 21, 2026, and its 52-week low stands at ₹1,017 (January 27, 2026). CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Aurobindo Pharma gets US FTC nod for Lannett acquisition
Aurobindo Pharma in an exchange filing today said it received necessary approval from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the acquisition of the Lannett business. "We are pleased to inform you that the necessary approval from US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for the acquisition of the Lannett business has been obtained today," said the company in a BSE filing. Last year in July 2025, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, entered into a definitive agreement with LANNETT SELLER HOLDCO to acquire 100 per cent stake in Lannett Company LLC. The pharma company is expected will close the acquisition deal before the end of this month, it said in the exchange filing. According to reports, the deal size is around $250 million. READ | LIC share price rallies 5% in weak market, hits 4-month high; here's why
Pharma sector outlook
360 ONE Capital, formerly known as Batlivala & Karani Securities India, in its pharma sector update post Q4 results, highlighted that pharma sector benefited from strong domestic demand and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) despite a downturn in US business. Aurobindo Pharma is among the top stock picks by the brokerage. The others are - Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Sanofi Consumer, GSK Pharma, Neuland Labs, Caplin Point Labs and Ipca Labs. Analysts are bullish on Aurobindo, owing to its future capex plans. "Aurobindo has entered biologics CDMO through TheraNym (100 per cent WOS) with an investment of ₹1,200 crore. In April 2026, it announced the addition of another greenfield facility (Unit 2) for an additional drug substance product schedule, with up to $150-175 million investment, taking the cumulative investment to ₹3,000 crore/~$300 million," said 360 ONE Capital. That apart, the brokerage believes that with the finalisation of India-US trade deal and India-EU trade deal, the overhang on pharma stocks regarding inclusion of pharma products within the tariff purview has been cleared and it gives visibility on the sustained growth runway in these markets. The brokerage has a target price of ₹1,670 on Aurobindo Pharma, factoring in a P/E ratio of 19.6X for FY27 and 16.6X for FY28. It expects Lannett Company to start contributing from 2HFY27. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.