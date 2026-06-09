Auto ancillary stocks: Sedemac, Studds Accessories zoom up to 17%

What’s driving Studds Accessories?

Studds Accessories is India’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer and one of the world’s leading helmet and motorcycle accessories brands.

While raw material prices have witnessed an upward trend since March, there are currently no challenges with sourcing or availability of key inputs. To safeguard against rising input costs, the management in the Q4 results said the company has implemented calibrated price hikes across portfolio and distribution channels, averaging around 8–9 per cent.

Rising disposable income, increasing penetration of premium motorcycles, stricter safety regulations and greater consumer awareness towards quality and branded products are supporting structural growth for the organized helmet industry.