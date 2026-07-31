Auto segment to power Mahindra & Mahindra's gains in the near term
Brokerages remain positive on Mahindra & Mahindra as robust SUV demand, market share gains and capacity expansion offset near-term pressure on operating marginsRam Prasad Sahu
Brokerages remain positive on Mahindra & Mahindra as robust SUV demand, market share gains and capacity expansion offset near-term pressure on operating marginsRam Prasad Sahu
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 8:07 PM IST