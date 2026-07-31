Auto segment to power Mahindra & Mahindra's gains in the near term

The results of auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27) missed consensus estimates. While revenue growth was strong, operating performance fell short of expectations due to declining gross margins. However, the company is confident given strong underlying demand represented by robust booking as well as enquiries across its sports utility vehicle (SUV) portfolio.

While the farm equipment segment may face headwinds on demand and margin fronts, the auto segment is better placed given sustained demand momentum and price hikes, which could help maintain or improve margins. Most brokerages are bullish on the stock given market share gains in auto and resilient outlook for tractors. The stock surged over 3.6 per cent, making it one of the Sensex's top three gainers during the trading session on Friday. At the current price, it is trading around 22 times its FY28 earnings.