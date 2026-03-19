Auto stocks fall up to 5% on oil price rise, Fed pause; brokerages cautious

Shares of Auto and Auto Ancillaries companies fell as much as 5 per cent on Thursday, March 19, amid board-based selling triggered by rising crude oil prices, hawkish commentary from the US Federal Reserve, and escalating tensions around the US-Iran conflict.

Nifty Auto tanked over 858 points or 3.35 per cent to the day’s low at 24,740.7.

At 12:50 PM, all 15 constituents of the Nifty Auto index were under heavy selling pressure. Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Forge, and Ashok Leyland slipped over 4 per cent each. Other major players, including TVS Motor, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Uno Minda, Bajaj Auto and Bosch fell over 2 per cent. Tube Investments, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Exide Industries also fell over 1 per cent each.

In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,260.55 levels, down by 517.25 points or 2.18 per cent. Here's what the brokerages say: According to brokerages, the near-term volatility in auto stocks could persist amid rising input cost risks and global uncertainties, even as structural themes such as electrification and premiumisation continue to shape sector preferences. In its recent note, Axis Securities said that investors should closely monitor geopolitical developments and their potential impact on energy prices and supply chains. Any escalation in tensions affecting key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt energy supplies and push up global logistics costs, thereby increasing cost pressures for automobile manufacturers.

The brokerage also flagged risks from the trajectory of crude oil prices and its pass-through impact on crude-linked raw materials such as plastics, paint and synthetic rubber. “Potential disruptions in OEM production schedules, supplier operations and broader supply chain stability, along with any slowdown in vehicle demand due to elevated energy costs or economic uncertainty, will be critical factors shaping the near-term outlook for the sector,” Axis Securities said. Amid this, the brokerage prefers companies with strong domestic exposure, pricing power and favourable product mix. It retains Eicher Motors and TVS Motor Company as its top picks among auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), while Minda Corporation remains its preferred play in the auto ancillary space.

Meanwhile, Emkay Global Financial Services said it continues to favour the electric two-wheeler (E-2W) segment over electric passenger vehicles (E-PVs), citing relatively lower disruption risks and faster adoption trends. The brokerage noted that competitive risks in the two-wheeler space have moderated, with the industry structure stabilising due to consolidation among incumbents and players such as Ather, and a lower probability of new entrants. On the contrary, Emkay believes disruption risks in the passenger vehicle segment are still ahead as new players enter the market, and existing companies expand their electric offerings. It also expects adoption of electric mobility to be faster in the two-wheeler segment, while margin convergence between electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicles could take a few more years.