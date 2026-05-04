Auto stocks gain on strong April sales; Maruti Suzuki up 5%, Bajaj Auto 3%

In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 24,193.40 levels, up by 196 points or 0.82 per cent.

Two-wheeler sales increased 38 per cent to 4.39 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 54 per cent to 73,839 units in April 2026 over April 2025.

In the commercial sector, Tata Motors dominated with 34,833 units, achieving a 28 Y-o-Y increase despite a sharp drop from their March 2026 high of 47,976 units. Other players like Volvo Eicher CV sold 7,318 units and M&M - Domestic LCV reported 23,427 units, modest Y-o-Y gains of 6.9 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively. SML Mahindra also grew by 15.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

In the three-wheeler segment, M&M recorded an 81 per cent Y-o-Y increase with 9,899 units, while Atul Auto saw a 74 per cent jump, selling 3,001 units. TVS Motors contributed 18,637 units to this segment, reflecting a healthy 37.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

The farm equipment sector also remained robust. M&M led the segment with 48,411 units, a 20.9 per cent Y-o-Y increase. VST Tillers Tractors showed the highest percentage growth in this category at 50.1 per cent Y-o-Y with 3,483 units, while Escorts Kubota sold 10,857 units, marking a 24.4 per cent increase over April 2025.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the April 2026 auto sales data highlights a fundamental robustness in the domestic market.

"Despite the tough geopolitical environment, the numbers look quite robust. It shows the underlying strength of the Indian economy. While Maruti and Hero MotoCorp have shown very strong, resilient numbers, Tata Motors PV has also returned to the forefront. I am neutral on the sector at this point. Investors are recommended to buy on dips," he said.