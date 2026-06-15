Shares of automobiles, and its related companies were in demand for the second straight trading day, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade on reports that United States of America (US) and Iran have reached a peace deal which includes immediate reopening of Strait of Hormuz. In the past two trading days, the auto index has rallied 4 per cent.

At 09:26 AM on Monday, the Nifty Auto index was up 1.7 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

The automaker said it continues to absorb significant portion of these increases but is compelled to pass on part of the burden to customers amid challenging market conditions. For Tata Motors, the move should help protect margins, but it may slightly impact near term consumer sentiment, especially in the price-sensitive passenger vehicle segment, ICICI Securities said.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors CV in its financial year 2025-26 (FY26) annual report said that the business enters FY27 with sound fundamentals and a competitive portfolio. Industry growth is expected to be more moderate than in FY26, reflecting a higher base and some near-term uncertainties in the external environment.

The underlying demand drivers for commercial vehicles in India remain constructive, supported by infrastructure activity, improving fleet utilisation and the ongoing transition towards cleaner and more connected transport. The business is well placed to navigate near-term challenges while continuing to invest in the capabilities and technologies that will sustain its competitiveness over the longer term, the company said. ============================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.