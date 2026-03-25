Avantel bags ₹460-cr order; shares fly 15% on bourses amid strong demand

Avantel Share Price Today: Shares of aerospace and defence player Avantel were in high demand on the bourses on Wednesday, March 25, after the company announced that it had received a contract from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses.

Following the announcement, the wireless and satellite communication systems developer’s share price soared 14.69 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹138.81 per share on the NSE on Wednesday. The stock, however, remains 35.43 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹215 per share on the NSE, scaled on October 10, 2025.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE That said, although the stock pared some gains, it continued to trade higher during the session. At 10:51 AM, Avantel shares were quoted at ₹134.01, up 10.72 per cent from the previous close of ₹121.03 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,360, up 448 points or 1.95 per cent.

So far in the session, a combined total of 12.16 million equity shares of Avantel, estimated to be worth ₹165 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,608.62 crore on the NSE. Avantel bags order worth ₹460-cr The northward movement in the company’s share price came after it informed the exchanges that it had secured a rate contract worth ₹459.90 crore (exclusive of taxes). The contract includes the supply of satellite communication equipment, along with one year of comprehensive onsite warranty and five years of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (AMC) support, the company said in a regulatory filing.