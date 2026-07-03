Avenue Supermarts share price movement

Share price of Avenue Supermarts , which runs the DMart chain of hypermarkets, slipped 5 per cent to ₹3,984.20 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. The selling at the counter can be attributed to a weaker than expected standalone revenue growth reported by DMart for the first quarter (April to June 2026) of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company slipped 8 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.7 per cent at 78,043 at 09:38 AM.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2026, the market price of DMart outperformed the market by gaining 8 per cent, as against 8.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) Q1 business update DMart on Thursday in an exchange filing said its standalone revenue from operations grew 15.1 per cent to ₹18,343.49 crore in Q1FY27. The company also said the total number of stores as of June 30 stood at 503 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, and Maharashtra, which is currently closed to customers for reconstruction). In a separate filing with the exchanges, it said that the company's board meeting will meet on July 11 to consider and approve raising funds through the issuance of debt securities by way of private placement, up to such limit as may be deemed appropriate and approved by the board of directors of the company. It will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June.

READ | PB Fintech crashes 8% on block deal buzz; 17 mn shares traded in first hour DMart offers customers a wide range of products across foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise and apparel product categories. Motilal Oswal Financial Services view on DMart “Avenue Supermarts revenue growth of 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter is weaker than both our last published estimate of 19 per cent YoY and pre-quarter expectations of 17-18 per cent,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in the company update. Revenue growth is weak considering the large number of store openings in March 2026 and support from inflationary trends even after normalizing for the surge in March 2026 amid the war. After opening 58 stores in Q4FY26, DMart’s store additions were muted in Q1, with just three openings, the brokerage firm said.

Meanwhile, annualized revenue per store declined 4 per cent YoY to ₹146 crore, partially due to a larger number of store openings. Annualized revenue/square feet (calculated) also declined 3 per cent YoY to ₹35,000, it added. ICRA on Avenue Supermarts DMart’s strategy is to offer its customers good quality products at great value, based on the EDLC (Every Day Low Cost) and EDLP (Every Day Low Price) principle. Coupled with its large supply chain network and strong procurement abilities, this has led to competitive pricing, translating into healthy footfall and steady gross margins. The organised Food & Grocery (F&G) space faces intense competition from unorganised players, particularly from brick-and-mortar kirana/local stores along with growing competitiveness from the online players such as Blinkit, Big Basket and Zepto, among others where DMart has limited presence.

. READ | Bajaj Housing Finance rises 6% on strong Q1 business update ICRA notes that the company’s venture in the e-commerce segment is currently loss-making, necessitating regular funding support. Nonetheless, Avenue Supermarts’ calibrated expansion approach in this business to reduce the cash burn helps mitigate the concern to some extent, the rating agency said in April month rating rationale, while reaffirming its rating on the commercial paper programme of DMart Geojit Investments maintains ‘Buy’ rating on DMart DMart's investment case continues to rest on a long, visible runway for store-led growth, underpinned by consistent execution. New GST benefits passed on to customers, alongside stabilising macroeconomic conditions and normalising consumer demand, are expected to support volume-led growth, analysts at Geojit Investments said.