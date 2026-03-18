Awfis Space Solutions shares rose 5.8 per cent in trade on the BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹292.75 per share. The buying came after the company said it has crossed 100 centres in South India, including operational and under-fitout locations, as the flexible workspace provider deepened its presence in key office markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.

In a press release, the company said its southern portfolio now spans more than 3.1 million square feet of chargeable workspace area with a total seating capacity of over 70,000 seats.

Awfis said Bengaluru remained its largest market in the region, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai, reflecting continued corporate demand for flexible workspace across prime commercial hubs, IT parks, and business districts.

The company currently serves more than 3,400 clients across India, of which 64 per cent are multinational corporations, 25 per cent are SMEs and mid-sized corporates, while the rest comprise start-ups and entrepreneurs. Awfis also said it has seen strong traction from Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Its broader network works with more than 80 unique GCC clients, which together contribute 21 per cent of rental revenue, highlighting the segment’s growing significance for the company. At the national level, Awfis operates in more than 250 centres across 18 cities, offering over 1.75 lakh seats. Commenting on the development, Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director of Awfis Space Solutions, said South India would continue to remain a key pillar of the company’s growth strategy as it expands across high-potential business districts and emerging commercial hubs.