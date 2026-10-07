Axis, AU Bank, PNB: Brokerages identify 5 bank stocks after RBI hikes rate

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Bank shares witnessed brisk trading activity after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI
) announced a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in October policy meeting on Wednesday.
The RBI-appointed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) not only decided to increase repo rates by 25 bps to 5.5 per cent, but also ruled out rate cuts in the near-term. RBI changed its policy stance from 'Neutral' to 'Calibrated Tightening'.
Following the announcement, the Nifty Bank index recovered sharply from an intraday low of 54,636, and rallied to a high of 55,341 - up 1.3 per cent or 705 points from the day's low. At 11:40 AM, the Bank Nifty quoted 0.3 per cent higher at 55,290. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.4 per cent at 22,684. READ MORE
Sameer Sawant, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan reckons that rate hikes are positive for banks in the near-term as a large share of loans are floating which would reprice upwards, while deposit costs adjust with a lag, supporting Net Interest Margins (NIMs).
Against this background, technical analysts Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking and Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst -Equity & Derivatives at Angel One have identified 5 bank stocks with strong technical chart set-up in the current environment. Axis Bank
Current Market Price: ₹1,257
Despite the recent consolidation, the medium-term bullish view on Axis Bank
remains intact, as buyers have successfully defended the lows of the Anchor Column around the ₹1,180 mark, highlights Hitesh Rathi of Angel One.
"Alongside this, a Weak Breakdown on the candlestick charts, followed by the formation of an Exhaustion Gap, further points towards the possibility of a resumption of the prior uptrend," he adds.
Given the stock's current proximity to a very strong support level, coupled with the presence of trapped sellers on the downside, Rathi expects Axis Bank to resume its upward trajectory and outperform over the coming months. Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Current Market Price: ₹114.58
While most PSU banks continue to exhibit a weak technical structure, PNB
is one stock that has been holding its own, notes Rathi.
"Following the establishment of strong support in the ₹100–98 band, where the stock has formed a bullish 100 per cent Pole pattern on multiple occasions, PNB is now triggering a breakout from a consolidation/W pattern above the ₹110–112 zone," the analyst explains.
The stock has also formed a bullish Anchor Column from the support zone following signs of selling exhaustion on the downside. A Bullish Column Reversal on the 1 per cent P&F chart further points towards the possibility of a resumption of the up move, with a sustained breakout likely to strengthen the bullish setup, says Rathi. Karnataka Bank
Current Market Price: ₹325
Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that Karnataka Bank continues to maintain a strong uptrend across the daily, weekly and monthly timeframes.
"Despite the broader market's corrective phase, the stock is consolidating at elevated levels while holding above its key short-term moving averages, indicating underlying strength," explains Mishra.
The analyst expects the stock to resume its prevailing uptrend once the consolidation phase concludes. AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank)
Current Market Price: ₹1,014
After marking a record high around ₹1,144, AU Bank witnessed profit booking and subsequently retraced towards its long-term 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which coincided with a crucial support zone, notes Mishra.
The stock has rebounded from the ₹950–970 region, forming a buying pivot and indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. Mishra expects the stock to resume its broader uptrend, provided it sustains above the mentioned support zone in the near term. City Union Bank (CUB)
Current Market Price: ₹224
CUB maintains a structurally bullish setup, with the price sustaining above its rising trend line support while forming a broader consolidation pattern, indicative of a potential trend continuation formation, says Mishra.
The on-going consolidation appears to be a healthy pause, with stable volumes suggesting continued accumulation at higher levels. Sustaining above the dynamic support zone would keep the medium-term outlook positive and provide a favourable base for the next leg of the uptrend, the analyst added.