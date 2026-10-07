Axis, AU Bank, PNB: Brokerages identify 5 bank stocks after RBI hikes rate

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking believes that Karnataka Bank continues to maintain a strong uptrend across the daily, weekly and monthly timeframes."Despite the broader market's corrective phase, the stock is consolidating at elevated levels while holding above its key short-term moving averages, indicating underlying strength," explains Mishra.The analyst expects the stock to resume its prevailing uptrend once the consolidation phase concludes.Current Market Price: ₹1,014After marking a record high around ₹1,144, AU Bank witnessed profit booking and subsequently retraced towards its long-term 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), which coincided with a crucial support zone, notes Mishra.The stock has rebounded from the ₹950–970 region, forming a buying pivot and indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. Mishra expects the stock to resume its broader uptrend, provided it sustains above the mentioned support zone in the near term.Current Market Price: ₹224