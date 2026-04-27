Axis Bank, Paytm: Bearish gap on charts to weigh on sentiment, says analyst

Paytm stock dipped below its key exponential moving averages amid today's early sell-off, notes the analyst from Angel One.Technically, Krishan believes that the zone of ₹1,100 – ₹1,140, marked by a bearish gap, is likely to serve as a significant resistance for Paytm, followed by the 200-day moving average near ₹1,180."Until these levels are decisively surpassed, the outlook is likely to remain cautious. On the downside, the ₹1,035 is expected to act as a support zone, potentially providing near-term stability," explains Krishan.