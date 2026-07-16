Axis Bank Q1 preview: Strong earnings seen; NIMs, dividend in focus

Axis Bank Q1 results preview: Private lender Private lender Axis Bank is expected to report a strong set of earnings for the June (Q1FY27) quarter, predict analysts. However, a decline in net interest margin, they said, is estimated on the back of a slight increase in the cost of deposits.

Axis Bank is scheduled to report its Q1FY27 results on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Axis Bank: Agenda of upcoming board meeting

Apart from the approval to the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank, for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY27), the Board of Axis Bank will

Recommend final dividend, if any, for the financial year.

Explore the option of raising funds through (a) issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or (b) issue of debt instruments.

Axis Bank Q1 results: Profit, NII, NIM, Loan expectations

Motilal Oswal Financial Services MOSL expects Axis Bank to report a marginal decline in net interest margin. The brokerage foresees the Bank’s Q1 net profit to gain 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6,677 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, however, profit may fall 5.6 per cent. MOSL believes the bank's NIMs are likely to decline by around 5 basis points Q-o-Q, weighed by faster corporate loan growth and seasonally higher slippages. Moreover, the credit growth is expected to be led by 20.1 per cent yer-on-year and 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in the corporate and SME segments, alongside a pickup in retail disbursements.

The brokerage has assigned a 'Neutral' rating to the bank's counter with a target price of ₹1,500. MOSL expects the bank's Net Interest Income to rise per 10.6 cent yer-on-year to ₹14,994 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis it is expected to rise 3.7 per cent Meanwhile, Credit costs are expected to moderate in FY27 due to a reduction in technical slippages. Operating expenses are likely to remain steady, resulting in an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio. Systematix Research The brokerage expects the bank's loan growth to outpace the industry, driven by strong advances growth. However, it also sees a marginal decline in NIMs for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY27)

Systematix Research expects a sharper 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y gain in Axis Bank’s net profit to ₹7,452 crore. NII is seen rising 9.4 per cent Y-o-Y (2.6 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹14,840 crore. The brokerage said Axis Bank may see around 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y degrowth in other income. On a quarterly basis, however, the other income growth could likely be 19.7 per cent. Systematix expects operating expenses to decline sequentially despite higher employee costs from seasonal bonus payouts. Slippages may rise Q-o-Q, but credit costs are expected to decline sharply as Q4FY26 had a one-off additional provision of ₹2,000 crore.