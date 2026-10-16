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Axis Bank Q2 preview: NIM may fall on FCNR(B) flows; PAT could rise 37-43%

Axis Bank Q2 results preview: The net interest margin may come under pressure in Q2FY27 due to elevated FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation, with analysts projecting a sequential decline of 7-12 bps.

Axis Bank Q2 results preview
Axis Bank Q2 preview: NIM may fall on FCNR(B) flows; PAT could rise 37-43%
Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 1:29 PM IST
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Axis Bank Q2 results preview: Axis Bank is expected to report a 37-43 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), according to brokerage estimates. However, net interest margins (NIMs) may come under pressure due to elevated FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation, with analysts projecting a sequential decline of 7-12 bps.
 
The private sector lender is expected to report strong loan growth of around 20-22 per cent Y-o-Y. Asset quality trends are also likely to remain stable during the quarter under review, brokerages said.
 
Axis Bank is scheduled to announce its September quarter earnings on Saturday, October 17.
 
Axis Bank Q2 results preview: Mirae Asset Sharekhan 
 
According to Mirae Asset Sharekhan estimates, Axis Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) may decline by 7 bps Q-o-Q to 3.39 per cent in the quarter under review, amid FCNR(B) mobilisation and higher corporate growth. Net interest income (NII) is likely to rise 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,893.9 crore.
 
Loans may grow 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while lower credit costs could lift Q2FY27 profit after tax (PAT) by 36.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,962.8 crore. Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) is expected to rise 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,586.5 crore. 
 
Axis Bank Q2 results preview: MOFSL
 
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also expects NIMs to remain under pressure for the private sector lender in Q2FY27. It estimates a sequential decline of 12 bps in NIM, amid elevated FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation and higher corporate growth.
 
The brokerage expects credit growth of 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 5.4 per cent Q-o-Q, driven by growth in the corporate and SME segments and a pickup in retail disbursements. Credit costs may decline in FY27E, supported by a reduction in technical slippages. Operating expenses (opex) are likely to remain steady, leading to a decline in the cost-to-income (C/I) ratio.
 
MOFSL estimates that Axis Bank’s net profit could rise 42.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,259 crore. Total income is pegged at ₹21,830 crore, while NII is estimated to grow 8.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,919.9 crore. The bank’s operating profit is expected to increase 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹11,690 crore.
 
On the asset quality front, MOFSL expects the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to remain flat at 1.3 per cent. The net NPA ratio is also expected to remain unchanged at 0.4 per cent. ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Q2 preview |  ICICI Bank Q2 Preview | Stocks to watch
Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.
  
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

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