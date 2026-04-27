Axis Bank shares fall 5% despite positive outlook; should investors buy?

Axis Bank share price today

Axis Bank shares fell sharply in trade on Monday even as most brokerages raised their target prices on the stock along with a moderate increase in earnings estimate.

The stock dropped 4.7 per cent intraday on the BSE, hitting a low of ₹1,301 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was ruling 0.48 per cent higher at 9:40 AM.

Analysts said Axis Bank’s March quarter (Q4FY26) results were characterised by in-line earnings, supported by a strong loan and deposit growth. While core earnings (operating profit) were soft amid treasury losses, they noted that the lender remains steadfast on its earnings growth trajectory.

“Axis Bank enters FY27 with improving growth, net interest margins (NIMs) near trough levels, stronger provision buffers, easing credit costs, and moderating net slippages. Further, the management remains confident of outpacing industry growth and reiterated its medium-term ~18-per cent return on equity (RoE) aspiration, aided by operating leverage, better fee momentum and a calibrated balance sheet mix,” analysts at Equirus Securities said, maintaining their ‘Long’ rating on the stock with a March 2027 share price target of ₹1,620. Axis Bank Q4: Soft core, strong loan growth Axis Bank’s net profit stood at ₹7,071 crore in the January-March period (down 0.6 per cent year-on-year, but up 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter) as the bank utilized one-off gains from tax reversals to strengthen its standard asset provisioning buffer by ₹2,001 crore.

Its net interest income (NII) rose 4.7 per cent Y-o-Y/1.2 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹14,457 crore, with NIM contracting 2 basis points Q-o-Q to 3.62 per cent. The bank saw a stellar loan growth of 18.5 per cent Y-o-Y (6.4 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹18.8 trillion, led by large and mid-corporates (up 38 per cent Y-o-Y) and SME (24 per cent Y-o-Y). Retail loan growth remained moderate at 8 per cent Y-o-Y. Deposits, meanwhile, grew 14 per cent Y-o-Y (6 per cent Q-o-Q) led by term deposits (up 16 per cent Y-o-Y) while CASA (current account-savings account) improved 11 per cent Y-o-Y. CASA ratio was stable at 40 per cent which, analysts said, reflected improving franchise quality and funding stability.

The management reiterated through-the-cycle NIM guidance of 3.8 per cent, which it expects to achieve within 15-18 months of the last repo rate transmission. Further, it continues to prioritise NII optimisation while maintaining the long-term product mix target of retail and SME/CBG (70 per cent), and wholesale (30 per cent), with a variation band of +/- 3 per cent. Emkay Global appreciated Axis Bank’s “industry-leading credit growth” and expects margin recovery in FY27 (mainly in the second half of the fiscal year). “This would be led by lower funding costs which, coupled with lower credit costs, should drive up return on assets (RoAs) to 1.6-1.8 per cent over FY27-29 from 1.4 per cent in FY26,” it said with a ‘Buy’ rating and an upward revised target of ₹1,600.

Elara Capital, though lauding the bank’s strong credit growth, cautioned that Axis Bank’s retail growth continues to lag – a trend that needs to be monitored. “The retail segment is showing softer trends on business growth and fees warrant a closer watch. We believe Axis Bank will have to balance NIM, loan growth, loan-to-deposit ratio (now >92 per cent) and liquidity coverage ratio (117 per cent), which could be onerous on earnings and may brew near-term dislocation on core, especially as cost levers are limited,” it said. Notably, Axis Banks refrained from any quantifiable growth guidance for FY27 amid the geopolitical uncertainties

Elara Capital maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and increased target price to ₹1,629. Earnings estimates and outlook Motilal Oswal Financial Services raised its FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates by ~4 per cent each and estimates FY27 RoA/RoE of 1.6 per cent/14.6 per cent. It retained ‘Neutral’ rating and increased the target to ₹1,475. Elara Capital increased NII estimates for FY27 by 2.3 per cent and by 1.8 per cent for FY28. “While near-term NIM pressure may keep RoA improvement gradual, improving liability quality, and lower normalised credit costs shall support earnings recovery. We build in an average RoA/RoE of 1.6 per cent/14 per cent over FY27-28,” JM Financial said with a ‘Buy’ rating and an upward revised target of ₹1,575.