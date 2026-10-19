Axis Bank shares fall 5% despite 39% rise in Q2 net profit; here's why

Axis Bank share price today: Shares of Shares of Axis Bank fell up to 5 per cent in early morning trade on Monday, despite the private sector lender reporting a 39 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27).

The stock opened 2 per cent lower at ₹1,264.90 on the NSE and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹1,225.30.

As of 10 AM, shares of the country's third-largest private sector lender were trading 4 per cent lower at ₹1,240, making Axis Bank the top loser on both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex.

A total of 4.5 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE, with a combined turnover of more than ₹550 crore in first 45 minutes of trade.

Axis Bank Q2 results Axis Bank reported a 39.4 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹7,704.67 crore in Q2FY27, supported by higher core income and improvement in asset quality. On a standalone basis, the lender reported a 37.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise in its net profit to ₹7,003.28 crore from Rs 5,089.64 crore. The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹15,371 crore, up 5 per cent Q-o-Q and 12 per cent Y-o-Y. Its net interest margin (NIM) for Q2 FY27 stood at 3.36 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty around 23,000; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2% Advances in the quarter under review grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹13,73,727 crore. Advances excluding loans backed by FCNR(B) deposits rose 19.1 per cent to ₹13.3 trillion.

The total deposits grew 6 per cent Q-o-Q and 21 per cent Y-o-Y on a month-end basis. On the asset quality front, the bank's GNP) ratio stood at 1.16 per cent, down 0.30 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.12 per cent Q-o-Q, and NNPA at 0.35 per cent, down 0.09 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.04 per cent Q-o-Q. Elevated opex weighs on Axis Bank Q2 earnings Post Q2 numbers, brokerages said that Axis Bank reported a mixed quarter. According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Axis Bank's elevated opex led to slight earnings miss in Q2. The strong NII growth and lower-than-expected provisions were offset by elevated opex intensity and softer treasury income.

Opex grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent Q-o-Q, including ₹2.5 billion of one-time expense related to the labour code and certain costs associated with FCNR(B) mobilisation. The Pre-Provision Operating Profit (PPoP) grew 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹110.8 billion, driven by higher opex). As a result, cost-to-income (C/I) rose to 49.4 per cent from 45.5 per cent in preceding quarter. Axis Bank's opex growth NIM, analysts, was adversely impacted by 11bps due to FCNR(B) mobilisation. The management has reiterated its through-cycle NIM guidance of 3.8 er cent, supported by improving retail disbursements and a better balance sheet mix. MOFSL reiterates 'Neutral' stance MOFSL has reiterated its 'Neutral' stance on Axis Bank after Q2 results, and raises FY28E earnings estimate by around 5 per cent, factoring in rate hikes, taking FY28E RoA/ RoE to 1.6 per cent/ 15.1 per cent. The brokerage has assigned a target price of ₹1,475.

Elara Capital said that the lender lagged peer set on core fundamentals despite management delivering well on business growth, improved asset quality and reduction in opex to assets, as it has not been able to arrest declining NIMs/top line and a lot of hope clings coupled with right business mix. Valuations remain comfortable: Elara Valuations, the brokerage said, remain comfortable and the key discussion remains focused on the core performance; deployment of higher liquidity where the bank has been focused on corporate mix expansion; and need for faster liability growth to sustain momentum. ROE improvement can help rerate: Jefferies "Earnings support ahead should come from reasonable opex to assets and benign provisioning," Elara said as it recommended a 'Buy' rating with an SOTP-based target price of ₹1,572.